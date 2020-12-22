Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 21

2456 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.

141 IH 45 — Theft.

7600 SH 75 — Theft.

IH 45/ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

300 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

1500 13th St. — Minor auto wreck.

1628 Avenue P — Domestic dispute.

1900 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.

Dec. 22

555 Bowers Blvd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 21

156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1607 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

FS Rd 233 — Shooting.

1711 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

12 Trail Ridge Rd. — Theft.

194 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 21

Karleigh R. Sosebee — DWI.

Adam R. Cripe — Resisting arrest.

Kevin Zoeller — Public intoxication.

Justin Ballinger-Elliott — Disorderly conduct.

Jucorwin D’Anthony Hill — Possession of marijuana.

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.

Dec. 22

Robert T. Hunter — DWI.

Charlie Brown Jr. — Theft.

Gordon S. Sawyer — Theft.

Brandon D. Reece — Criminal mischief.

Richard D. Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance.

