Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 15
608 Hayman — Domestic dispute.
424 13th St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1020 MLK Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
Cline St./ Montgomery Rd. — Fleet wreck.
Hwy. 30/ I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 15
301 Gibbs St. — Criminal trespass.
72 Old Midway Rd. — Overdose.
1901 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
14 Mossback St. — Burglary of a vehicle.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.
I45 S. FM 1374 (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.
114 Pinewood Ln. — Criminal mischief.
629 FM 1374 — Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 15
Zachry G. Wands — Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Luis A. Cuevas — Theft of property.
Julius K. Brass — Injury child/elderly/disable.
Tanya E. Sparks-Hanks — Criminal trespass.
Keilonn Allen — Assault causing bodily injury.
Peter Harvey — Theft of property.
Timothy W. Hogg — Possession of marijuana.
Natasha E. Mills — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen W. Dowdell Jr. — Public intoxication, burn ban violation.
Sept. 16
Kendrick L. Franklin — Public intoxication.
Kirby J. Washington — Theft of property.
