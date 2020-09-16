Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 15

608 Hayman — Domestic dispute.

424 13th St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1020 MLK Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

Cline St./ Montgomery Rd. — Fleet wreck.

Hwy. 30/ I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 15

301 Gibbs St. — Criminal trespass.

72 Old Midway Rd. — Overdose.

1901 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

14 Mossback St. — Burglary of a vehicle.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.

I45 S. FM 1374 (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.

114 Pinewood Ln. — Criminal mischief.

629 FM 1374 — Burglary of a residence.

Sept. 15

Zachry G. Wands — Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Luis A. Cuevas — Theft of property.

Julius K. Brass — Injury child/elderly/disable.

Tanya E. Sparks-Hanks — Criminal trespass.

Keilonn Allen — Assault causing bodily injury.

Peter Harvey — Theft of property.

Timothy W. Hogg — Possession of marijuana.

Natasha E. Mills — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Stephen W. Dowdell Jr. — Public intoxication, burn ban violation.

Sept. 16

Kendrick L. Franklin — Public intoxication.

Kirby J. Washington — Theft of property.

