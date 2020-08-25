Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 24

1712 Merchant St. — Failure to stop and give information.

400 Brunch Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

1702 11th St. — Theft.

106 Elmwood St. — Burglary of a vehicle.

1000 I-45 S. — Theft.

2702 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 24

402 FM 1791 — Criminal mischief.

65 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

70 Mutt Young Rd. — Criminal mischief.

29 Galloway Rd. — Disturbance.

2 Mossback St. — Domestic dispute.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.

1658 Hwy. 75 N. (New Waverly) — Theft.

804 Hwy. 150 E. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 24

Marcus D. Raines — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Rosa A. Gonzalez — Driving while intoxicated w/child under 15.

Louis Gardner Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Stephanie M. Talayarante — Public intoxication.

Don P. Rankin — Public intoxication.

Rayce T. Barrett — Public intoxication.

Aug. 25

Charles R. Bacon Jr. — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest, resisting arrest, public intoxication.

Raymond D. Smith — Resisting arrest, evading arrest, assault of a peace officer/ judge.

Tags