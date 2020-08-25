Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 24
1712 Merchant St. — Failure to stop and give information.
400 Brunch Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
1702 11th St. — Theft.
106 Elmwood St. — Burglary of a vehicle.
1000 I-45 S. — Theft.
2702 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 24
402 FM 1791 — Criminal mischief.
65 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
70 Mutt Young Rd. — Criminal mischief.
29 Galloway Rd. — Disturbance.
2 Mossback St. — Domestic dispute.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.
1658 Hwy. 75 N. (New Waverly) — Theft.
804 Hwy. 150 E. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 24
Marcus D. Raines — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Rosa A. Gonzalez — Driving while intoxicated w/child under 15.
Louis Gardner Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Stephanie M. Talayarante — Public intoxication.
Don P. Rankin — Public intoxication.
Rayce T. Barrett — Public intoxication.
Aug. 25
Charles R. Bacon Jr. — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Raymond D. Smith — Resisting arrest, evading arrest, assault of a peace officer/ judge.
