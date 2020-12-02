Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 1
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Assault.
1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
2100 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
608 Hayman St. — Threat.
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Robbery.
3324 Winter Way — Forgery.
1901 Avenue M — Assault.
600 IH 45 N. — Offensive crime.
2017 19th St. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 1
168 Booker Rd. — Theft.
738 FM 1696 W (Huntsville) — Residential burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 1
Mike Farfan-Silva — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Earnest Wyatt — Possession of a controlled substance.
Kristine E. Philp — Possession of a controlled substance.
Gary W. Sutton — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob P. Willett — Stalking.
Hector Cruz — DWI.
Tyrrel J. Dennis — Possession of marijuana.
Keithon D. Cole — Possession of a controlled substance.
Stanley H Yarborough Jr. — DWI, striking fixture/ hwy. landscape.
Dec. 2
Daniya A. Gambrell — Failure to identify as a fugitive.
James E. Wiley — Criminal trespass.
Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.
