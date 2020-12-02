Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Dec. 1

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Assault.

1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

2100 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

608 Hayman St. — Threat.

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Robbery.

3324 Winter Way — Forgery.

1901 Avenue M — Assault.

600 IH 45 N. — Offensive crime.

2017 19th St. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Dec. 1

168 Booker Rd. — Theft.

738 FM 1696 W (Huntsville) — Residential burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 1

Mike Farfan-Silva — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Earnest Wyatt — Possession of a controlled substance.

Kristine E. Philp — Possession of a controlled substance.

Gary W. Sutton — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob P. Willett — Stalking.

Hector Cruz — DWI.

Tyrrel J. Dennis — Possession of marijuana.

Keithon D. Cole — Possession of a controlled substance.

Stanley H Yarborough Jr. — DWI, striking fixture/ hwy. landscape.

Dec. 2

Daniya A. Gambrell — Failure to identify as a fugitive.

James E. Wiley — Criminal trespass.

Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.

Tags

Trending Video