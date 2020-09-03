Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 2

Hwy. 75/ FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.

Hwy. 75/ FM 2821 W. — Driving while intoxicated.

1700 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

2501 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Sept. 3

Hwy. 75/ FM 2821 W. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 2

352 Arizona Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 75 N./ FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.

525 Bishop Rd. — Assault.

1272 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.

2272 US 190 — Criminal mischief.

1700 11th St. (Huntsville) — Failure to stop and give information.

Sept. 3

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute

300 I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 2

Benjamin Tillman — Aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Rickey J. Riles Jr. — Sexual assault of a child.

Olkens Avril — Public intoxication.

Deandre D. Colbert — Aggravated robbery (4 counts).

Michael Goodwin — Assault.

Jazmon L. Bryant — Public intoxication.

Suprena F. Vandver-Frank — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Dexter Bryant — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Stephen Bradford — Parole and pardon board violation.

Jennifer L. Adams — Abandon/ endanger child imminent danger.

Jermaine D. Bolden — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 3

Alexis C. Harrison — Public intoxication.

Matias Grajales-Soberano — Assault causing bodily injury, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

