Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 2
Hwy. 75/ FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.
Hwy. 75/ FM 2821 W. — Driving while intoxicated.
1700 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
2501 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Sept. 3
Hwy. 75/ FM 2821 W. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 2
352 Arizona Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 75 N./ FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.
525 Bishop Rd. — Assault.
1272 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.
2272 US 190 — Criminal mischief.
1700 11th St. (Huntsville) — Failure to stop and give information.
Sept. 3
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute
300 I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 2
Benjamin Tillman — Aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, interfere with emergency request for assistance.
Rickey J. Riles Jr. — Sexual assault of a child.
Olkens Avril — Public intoxication.
Deandre D. Colbert — Aggravated robbery (4 counts).
Michael Goodwin — Assault.
Jazmon L. Bryant — Public intoxication.
Suprena F. Vandver-Frank — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Dexter Bryant — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Stephen Bradford — Parole and pardon board violation.
Jennifer L. Adams — Abandon/ endanger child imminent danger.
Jermaine D. Bolden — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 3
Alexis C. Harrison — Public intoxication.
Matias Grajales-Soberano — Assault causing bodily injury, interfere with emergency request for assistance.
