Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 20

233 Willowbend — Theft.

300 blk Rigsby — Unattended death.

621 Hwy. 30 — Assist other agency.

2719 Cedar — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

285 I-45 S. — Other criminal.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

1707 11th St. — Commercial burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 19

1500 I-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.

FM 1375 E./ Jones Rd. — Major auto wreck.

22 Dorothy St. — Unattended death.

80 Ross McBride Ln. — Terroristic threatening.

28 Brandon Rd. — Animal abuse.

July 20

8053 Hwy. 75 S. — Burglary of a residence.

2716 Chimney Rock Rd. (Huntsville) — Recovered stolen vehicle.

83 William Thomas Rd. — Theft.

2202 I-45 S. — Drugs/ narcotics.

US 190/ FM 405 — Drugs/ narcotics.

215 Emergy Oak Way — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

July 19

Dylan Edmondson — Driving under the influence (minor).

Jaime Vasquez — No valid driver’s license.

Paul K. Taylor — Assault causing bodily injury

Anthony P. Berotte II — Resisting arrest search or transport, fleeing police officer.

Gregory A. Dukes Jr. — Unattended use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

July 20

Mariano L. Jasso — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana.

