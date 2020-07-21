Huntsville Police Department
July 20
233 Willowbend — Theft.
300 blk Rigsby — Unattended death.
621 Hwy. 30 — Assist other agency.
2719 Cedar — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
285 I-45 S. — Other criminal.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
1707 11th St. — Commercial burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 19
1500 I-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.
FM 1375 E./ Jones Rd. — Major auto wreck.
22 Dorothy St. — Unattended death.
80 Ross McBride Ln. — Terroristic threatening.
28 Brandon Rd. — Animal abuse.
July 20
8053 Hwy. 75 S. — Burglary of a residence.
2716 Chimney Rock Rd. (Huntsville) — Recovered stolen vehicle.
83 William Thomas Rd. — Theft.
2202 I-45 S. — Drugs/ narcotics.
US 190/ FM 405 — Drugs/ narcotics.
215 Emergy Oak Way — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
July 19
Dylan Edmondson — Driving under the influence (minor).
Jaime Vasquez — No valid driver’s license.
Paul K. Taylor — Assault causing bodily injury
Anthony P. Berotte II — Resisting arrest search or transport, fleeing police officer.
Gregory A. Dukes Jr. — Unattended use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
July 20
Mariano L. Jasso — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana.
