Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 6

102 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck/ failure to stop and give information.

700 Quail Lake — Threat.

2 Financial Plaza — Failure to stop and give information.

357 FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.

1440 Brazos Dr. — Burglary of a residence.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 6

50 Calvary Rd. — Theft.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 6

Asa J. Reeves — Possession of marijuana.

Trent L. McQueen — Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Deandre D. Colbert — Possession of marijuana.

Jack C. Clark — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

James C. Smith — Driving while intoxicated.

Jerry T. Mills — Assault by contact.

George R. Howell — Assault causing bodily injury.

