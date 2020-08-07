Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 6
102 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck/ failure to stop and give information.
700 Quail Lake — Threat.
2 Financial Plaza — Failure to stop and give information.
357 FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.
1440 Brazos Dr. — Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 6
50 Calvary Rd. — Theft.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 6
Asa J. Reeves — Possession of marijuana.
Trent L. McQueen — Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Deandre D. Colbert — Possession of marijuana.
Jack C. Clark — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
James C. Smith — Driving while intoxicated.
Jerry T. Mills — Assault by contact.
George R. Howell — Assault causing bodily injury.
