Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 14
517 11th St. — Aggravated assault.
1351 Smither Dr. — Theft.
917 Avenue J — Burglary of a building.
410 Palm St. — Domestic dispute.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
723 Vicki Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
1900 blk. 20th St. — Kidnapping.
200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Smither St./ I-45 — Minor auto wreck.
102 Medical Park Ln. — Failure to stop and give information.
300 Hwy. 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
Aug. 15
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Suspicious activity.
900 Hwy. 190 E. — Minor auto wreck.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.
11th St./ I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
11th St./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2200 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2201 Bobby K. Marks — Aggravated assault.
205 Gospel Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 16
1310 15th St. — Criminal mischief.
600 blk. Cline St. — Unattended death.
2200 blk. Hill St. — Unattended death.
1111 8th St. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 17
124 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
2452 Lake Rd. — Assault.
1701 Avenue R — Minor auto wreck.
2452 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2450 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 14
20 Gibbs Hightower Rd. — Criminal mischief.
887 FM 247 — Theft.
2924 Hwy. 19 — Theft.
1683 Hwy. 190 — Criminal trespass.
116 Paul Bruno Rd. — Theft.
44 Front St. (Riverside)
A Brandon Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Front St. / Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Disturbance.
Hwy. 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Aug. 15
8 FM 2296 — Disturbance.
975 Hwy. 190 — Minor auto wreck.
407 Pinedale Rd. — Assault.
51 Swearingen Rd. — Criminal trespass.
4 Victoria Way — Domestic dispute.
23 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 16
8954 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
181 FM 1791 — Criminal trespass.
FS Rd. 222/ FS Rd. 233 — Wilderness rescue.
14 Lakeview Rd. — Disturbance.
14 Lakeview Rd. — Domestic dispute.
79 McFaddin Rd. — Residential fire.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 17
Hwy. 19/ FM 405 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.
124 I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 14
Christopher J. Vargas — Striking a fixed object.
Harris L. Griffin — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).
Chelsea M. Willis — Reckless damaged to property, duty on striking fixture/ hwy. landscape.
Aug. 15
Christian J. Ayala — Driving while intoxicated.
Wendy M. Wise — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Joseph W. Rogers — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
James Wiley — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (4 counts), tamper fabricating physical evidence.
Deiontae B. Byrd — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Jerry W. Williams — Possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper fabricating physical evidence.
Aug. 16
Makayla Henderson — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
David A. Paddy — Possession of dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Brian W. Countryman — Obstruction or retaliation, public intoxication with prior conviction.
James C. Smith — Assault by contact, assault causing bodily injury.
James W. Johnson — Failure to stop and give information.
Andrea N. Jones — Injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent of bodily harm.
Julica D. Morning — Assault causing bodily injury.
Cole J. Williford — Driving while intoxicated.
