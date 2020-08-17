Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 14

517 11th St. — Aggravated assault.

1351 Smither Dr. — Theft.

917 Avenue J — Burglary of a building.

410 Palm St. — Domestic dispute.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

723 Vicki Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

1900 blk. 20th St. — Kidnapping.

200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Smither St./ I-45 — Minor auto wreck.

102 Medical Park Ln. — Failure to stop and give information.

300 Hwy. 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

Aug. 15

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Suspicious activity.

900 Hwy. 190 E. — Minor auto wreck.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.

11th St./ I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

11th St./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2200 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2201 Bobby K. Marks — Aggravated assault.

205 Gospel Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 16

1310 15th St. — Criminal mischief.

600 blk. Cline St. — Unattended death.

2200 blk. Hill St. — Unattended death.

1111 8th St. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 17

124 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

2452 Lake Rd. — Assault.

1701 Avenue R — Minor auto wreck.

2452 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2450 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 14

20 Gibbs Hightower Rd. — Criminal mischief.

887 FM 247 — Theft.

2924 Hwy. 19 — Theft.

1683 Hwy. 190 — Criminal trespass.

116 Paul Bruno Rd. — Theft.

44 Front St. (Riverside)

A Brandon Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Front St. / Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Disturbance.

Hwy. 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Aug. 15

8 FM 2296 — Disturbance.

975 Hwy. 190 — Minor auto wreck.

407 Pinedale Rd. — Assault.

51 Swearingen Rd. — Criminal trespass.

4 Victoria Way — Domestic dispute.

23 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 16

8954 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

181 FM 1791 — Criminal trespass.

FS Rd. 222/ FS Rd. 233 — Wilderness rescue.

14 Lakeview Rd. — Disturbance.

14 Lakeview Rd. — Domestic dispute.

79 McFaddin Rd. — Residential fire.

157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 17

Hwy. 19/ FM 405 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.

124 I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 14

Christopher J. Vargas — Striking a fixed object.

Harris L. Griffin — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).

Chelsea M. Willis — Reckless damaged to property, duty on striking fixture/ hwy. landscape.

Aug. 15

Christian J. Ayala — Driving while intoxicated.

Wendy M. Wise — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Joseph W. Rogers — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

James Wiley — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (4 counts), tamper fabricating physical evidence.

Deiontae B. Byrd — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Jerry W. Williams — Possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper fabricating physical evidence.

Aug. 16

Makayla Henderson — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

David A. Paddy — Possession of dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Brian W. Countryman — Obstruction or retaliation, public intoxication with prior conviction.

James C. Smith — Assault by contact, assault causing bodily injury.

James W. Johnson — Failure to stop and give information.

Andrea N. Jones — Injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent of bodily harm.

Julica D. Morning — Assault causing bodily injury.

Cole J. Williford — Driving while intoxicated.

