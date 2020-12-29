Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Dec. 28

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Suicide.

2702 Montgomery Rd. — Drugs.

1002 15th St. — Building burglary.

Dec. 29

2176 SH 30 E. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Dec. 28

29 Gatlin Rd. — Animal abuse.

2 Galloway Rd. — Theft.

982 FM 247 — Domestic dispute.

32 Sandhill Ln. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 28

Chelsea R. Hosea — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.

Aguirre R. Flores — DWI.

Michelle L. Heard — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, abandon/ endanger a child with criminal neglect, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Alan R. Campbell — Possession of a controlled substance.

Crystal A. McIlhaney — Possession of a controlled substance (5 counts).

Derry L. Shaw — Possession of marijuana, driving while licence invalid.

Dec. 29

Charles R. Bacon Jr. — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

David N. Ward — DWI.

Jivarro Thompson — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

