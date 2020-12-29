Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 28
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Suicide.
2702 Montgomery Rd. — Drugs.
1002 15th St. — Building burglary.
Dec. 29
2176 SH 30 E. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 28
29 Gatlin Rd. — Animal abuse.
2 Galloway Rd. — Theft.
982 FM 247 — Domestic dispute.
32 Sandhill Ln. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 28
Chelsea R. Hosea — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
Aguirre R. Flores — DWI.
Michelle L. Heard — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, abandon/ endanger a child with criminal neglect, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Alan R. Campbell — Possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal A. McIlhaney — Possession of a controlled substance (5 counts).
Derry L. Shaw — Possession of marijuana, driving while licence invalid.
Dec. 29
Charles R. Bacon Jr. — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
David N. Ward — DWI.
Jivarro Thompson — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
