Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 1

2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

1304 Smither — Burglary of a vehicle.

2615 El Toro — Stabbing.

940 I-45 S. — Theft.

1300 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 1

2 Tonkawas Dr. — Theft.

2300 Hwy. 19 — Minor auto wreck.

717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual assault.

FM 1791/ DIdlake Rd. — Shots heard.

212 Ground Creek Cemetery Rd. — Shots heard.

Walker County Jail docket

July 1

Reymundo Salas Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Ginita Neophaney — Driving while intoxicated.

Parker Simmons — Public intoxication.

Jennifer C. Lucas — Theft (<$1500).

Nashunda R. Walters — Theft (<$2,500).

Tyrone Torres Alavarez — Driving while intoxicated.

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.

Olivia Potter — Theft of property ($2,500-$30K) (2 counts).

