Huntsville Police Department
July 1
2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
1304 Smither — Burglary of a vehicle.
2615 El Toro — Stabbing.
940 I-45 S. — Theft.
1300 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 1
2 Tonkawas Dr. — Theft.
2300 Hwy. 19 — Minor auto wreck.
717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual assault.
FM 1791/ DIdlake Rd. — Shots heard.
212 Ground Creek Cemetery Rd. — Shots heard.
Walker County Jail docket
July 1
Reymundo Salas Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Ginita Neophaney — Driving while intoxicated.
Parker Simmons — Public intoxication.
Jennifer C. Lucas — Theft (<$1500).
Nashunda R. Walters — Theft (<$2,500).
Tyrone Torres Alavarez — Driving while intoxicated.
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.
Olivia Potter — Theft of property ($2,500-$30K) (2 counts).
