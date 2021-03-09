Huntsville Police Department
March 8
111 Normal Park Rd. — Theft.
2600 El Toro Rd. — Criminal mischief.
1400 Sycamore Ave. — Major auto wreck.
3003 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
704 Cline St. — Vehicle burglary.
11th Street/ Avenue J — Major auto wreck.
622 Sam Houston Ave. — Credit card abuse.
March 9
250 FM 2821 — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 8
800 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.
215 Dahlia Rd. — Theft.
1300 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.
8309 SH 75 S. — Residential burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 8
Rodney L. Falls — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jarvis D. Lovelady — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Adam T. Mendelsohn — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Matthew McCabe — Possession of a controlled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
