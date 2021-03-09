Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 8

111 Normal Park Rd. — Theft.

2600 El Toro Rd. — Criminal mischief.

1400 Sycamore Ave. — Major auto wreck.

3003 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

704 Cline St. — Vehicle burglary.

11th Street/ Avenue J — Major auto wreck.

622 Sam Houston Ave. — Credit card abuse.

March 9

250 FM 2821 — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 8

800 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.

215 Dahlia Rd. — Theft.

1300 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.

8309 SH 75 S. — Residential burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 8

Rodney L. Falls — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jarvis D. Lovelady — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Adam T. Mendelsohn — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Matthew McCabe — Possession of a controlled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Tags

Trending Video