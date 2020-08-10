Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 7
Hwy. 75 — Major auto wreck.
4015 Old Colony — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2600 El Toro — Theft.
Hwy. 190/ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.
2452 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
141 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Theft.
104 I-45 S. — Threat.
1524 11th St. — Theft.
2500 blk. Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.
200 blk. Willowbend Dr. — Overdose.
600 Normal Park Dr. — Major auto wreck.
Aug. 8
707 Hwy. 190 — Assault.
Aug. 9
2209 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Assault.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
2700 blk. Montgomery Rd. — Unattended death.
Aug. 10
3009 Hwy. 30 — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 7
3070 Hwy. 19 — Disturbance.
110 Timberwilde Dr. — Criminal mischief.
FM 2296/ Hwy. 190 — Disturbance.
3 Morris Ln. — Drugs/ narcotics.
2572 FM 980 — Theft.
995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
3201 I-45 S. — Fleet accident.
Aug. 8
700 Moffett Springs Rd. — Outside fire.
2 Cherokee Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Aug. 9
Hwy. 30/ Booker Rd. — Major auto wreck.
101 FM 2821 E. (Huntsville) — Disturbance.
649 Pinedale Rd. — Water rescue.
18 Tejas Dr. — Harassment.
24 Mosley Ln. — Shots heard.
83 Acorn Dr. — Major auto wreck.
1295 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.
18 Tejas Dr. — Harassment.
Aug. 10
13 Raintree St. — Sexual assault.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 7
John W. Sillette — Public intoxication.
David J. Alvear — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (3 counts), fraud use/ possession of identifying information, forgery of financial instruments, theft of a firearm/ bond surrender.
Jasmine T. Sargent — Fleeing police officer imminent danger, driving while intoxicated.
Joseph Appling — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana, assault of a family/ household member.
Aug. 8
Jeff A. Skrivanek — Assault causing bodily injury.
John C. Lingle — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), driving while license invalid.
Ann S. Baker — Public intoxication.
Frederick D. Robinson — Failure to identify as a fugitive.
Carl T. Goudeau — Driving while intoxicated.
Shedrick D. Jenkins — Public intoxication.
Edwon R. Williams — Public intoxication.
Artimio Martinez — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), driving while intoxicated.
Kanetra J. Riles — Public intoxication.
Pristine Y. Shorter — Disorderly conduct.
Isidro Rivas — Assault causing bodily injury.
Aug. 9
McKinsey S. Flores — Possession of a drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated.
Elliot Ridenour — Driving while intoxicated.
Juan A. Castillo — Driving while intoxicated.
William B. Ferguson — Public intoxication.
Isaac Boney IV — Driving while intoxicated.
Lillian P. Ramirez — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany N. Williford — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Ricky Thrasher — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Dwayne F. Gerloff — Parole and pardon board violation.
Jessica D. Charles — Assault of a family member.
Traquin D. House — Violation of bond/ protective order.
Diana K. Francis — Public intoxication.
Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication with prior convictions.
Aug. 10
Bruce D. Ellisor — Driving while intoxication.
