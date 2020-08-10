Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 7

Hwy. 75 — Major auto wreck.

4015 Old Colony — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

2600 El Toro — Theft.

Hwy. 190/ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.

2452 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

141 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Theft.

104 I-45 S. — Threat.

1524 11th St. — Theft.

2500 blk. Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.

200 blk. Willowbend Dr. — Overdose.

600 Normal Park Dr. — Major auto wreck.

Aug. 8

707 Hwy. 190 — Assault.

Aug. 9

2209 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Assault.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

2700 blk. Montgomery Rd. — Unattended death.

Aug. 10

3009 Hwy. 30 — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 7

3070 Hwy. 19 — Disturbance.

110 Timberwilde Dr. — Criminal mischief.

FM 2296/ Hwy. 190 — Disturbance.

3 Morris Ln. — Drugs/ narcotics.

2572 FM 980 — Theft.

995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

3201 I-45 S. — Fleet accident.

Aug. 8

700 Moffett Springs Rd. — Outside fire.

2 Cherokee Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Aug. 9

Hwy. 30/ Booker Rd. — Major auto wreck.

101 FM 2821 E. (Huntsville) — Disturbance.

649 Pinedale Rd. — Water rescue.

18 Tejas Dr. — Harassment.

24 Mosley Ln. — Shots heard.

83 Acorn Dr. — Major auto wreck.

1295 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.

18 Tejas Dr. — Harassment.

Aug. 10

13 Raintree St. — Sexual assault.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 7

John W. Sillette — Public intoxication.

David J. Alvear — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (3 counts), fraud use/ possession of identifying information, forgery of financial instruments, theft of a firearm/ bond surrender.

Jasmine T. Sargent — Fleeing police officer imminent danger, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph Appling — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana, assault of a family/ household member.

Aug. 8

Jeff A. Skrivanek — Assault causing bodily injury.

John C. Lingle — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), driving while license invalid.

Ann S. Baker — Public intoxication.

Frederick D. Robinson — Failure to identify as a fugitive.

Carl T. Goudeau — Driving while intoxicated.

Shedrick D. Jenkins — Public intoxication.

Edwon R. Williams — Public intoxication.

Artimio Martinez — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), driving while intoxicated.

Kanetra J. Riles — Public intoxication.

Pristine Y. Shorter — Disorderly conduct.

Isidro Rivas — Assault causing bodily injury.

Aug. 9

McKinsey S. Flores — Possession of a drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated.

Elliot Ridenour — Driving while intoxicated.

Juan A. Castillo — Driving while intoxicated.

William B. Ferguson — Public intoxication.

Isaac Boney IV — Driving while intoxicated.

Lillian P. Ramirez — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany N. Williford — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Ricky Thrasher — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Dwayne F. Gerloff — Parole and pardon board violation.

Jessica D. Charles — Assault of a family member.

Traquin D. House — Violation of bond/ protective order.

Diana K. Francis — Public intoxication.

Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication with prior convictions.

Aug. 10

Bruce D. Ellisor — Driving while intoxication.

