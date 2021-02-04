Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 3

2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1107 US 190 — Assault.

2523 Avenue M — Stolen vehicle.

1110 Avenue N — Theft.

3800 blk. Summer Ln. — Unattended death.

Lake Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

138 Hidden Valley Cir. — Residential burglary.

220 16th Street — Burglary.

3332 Montgomery Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

12 John Kay Rd. — Forgery.

1010 7th Street — Assault of a public servant.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 3

717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual offenses.

22 Lake Shore Dr. — Residential fire.

Feb. 4

82 FM 2693 — Terroristic threat.

208 Emory Oak Way — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 3

Nigele Grant Jr. — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Trace Emerton — DWI.

Michael R. Koochack — Parole and pardon bond violation, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Weber — Theft, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Thomas Gambrell III — Theft.

Bobbie J. Salter — Theft.

Stephanie M. Touchette — Possession of a controlled substance, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Feb. 4

John Kelly IV — Possession of marijuana.

Tyler D. McBride — DWI.

Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.

Jadun T. McCarty — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

