Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 3
2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1107 US 190 — Assault.
2523 Avenue M — Stolen vehicle.
1110 Avenue N — Theft.
3800 blk. Summer Ln. — Unattended death.
Lake Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
138 Hidden Valley Cir. — Residential burglary.
220 16th Street — Burglary.
3332 Montgomery Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
12 John Kay Rd. — Forgery.
1010 7th Street — Assault of a public servant.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 3
717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual offenses.
22 Lake Shore Dr. — Residential fire.
Feb. 4
82 FM 2693 — Terroristic threat.
208 Emory Oak Way — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 3
Nigele Grant Jr. — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Trace Emerton — DWI.
Michael R. Koochack — Parole and pardon bond violation, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Weber — Theft, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Thomas Gambrell III — Theft.
Bobbie J. Salter — Theft.
Stephanie M. Touchette — Possession of a controlled substance, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Feb. 4
John Kelly IV — Possession of marijuana.
Tyler D. McBride — DWI.
Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.
Jadun T. McCarty — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
