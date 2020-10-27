Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 26
144 I-45 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
141 I-45 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1335 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.
5000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
103 Medical Park Ln. — Burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 26
995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
123 Sunset Lake Rd. — Forgery.
3156 Hwy. 19 — Stolen vehicle.
31 Brazil Blvd. — Fire.
Oct. 27
73 Pine Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 26
Coronada Madrid Velasquez — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).
Quinton O. Shepard — Assault causing bodily injury.
Heath S. Wiley — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, burglary of a building.
John E. Taylor — Assault causing bodily injury.
Travis M. Morris — Possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.