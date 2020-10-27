Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 26

144 I-45 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

141 I-45 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1335 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.

5000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

103 Medical Park Ln. — Burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 26

995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

123 Sunset Lake Rd. — Forgery.

3156 Hwy. 19 — Stolen vehicle.

31 Brazil Blvd. — Fire.

Oct. 27

73 Pine Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 26

Coronada Madrid Velasquez — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).

Quinton O. Shepard — Assault causing bodily injury.

Heath S. Wiley — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, burglary of a building.

John E. Taylor — Assault causing bodily injury.

Travis M. Morris — Possession of a controlled substance.

