Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 15

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2600 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

154 IH-45 — Assault.

2904 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

SH 30/ Westridge Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

3500 SH 30 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 15

28 Sandra Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

54 Woodland Dr. — Theft.

3500 SH 30 W. — Minor auto wreck.

68 Timber Ln. — Theft.

973 FM 230 — Criminal mischief.

58 M Williams Rd. — Criminal trespass.

March 16

1500 US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.

FM 247/ FM 2628 — Drugs/ narcotics.

US 190/ E. Fork Dr. — Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 15

Timothy S. Jordan — Possession of a controlled substance.

Abrian N. Flowers — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Michael J. Sessions — Possession of a controlled substance, theft (bond revocation), possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), theft.

Justin Weber — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

March 16

Jamie L. Haman — Possession of a controlled substance.

Angela K. Leet — Possession of a controlled substance.

