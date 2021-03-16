Huntsville Police Department
March 15
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2600 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
154 IH-45 — Assault.
2904 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
SH 30/ Westridge Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
3500 SH 30 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 15
28 Sandra Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
54 Woodland Dr. — Theft.
3500 SH 30 W. — Minor auto wreck.
68 Timber Ln. — Theft.
973 FM 230 — Criminal mischief.
58 M Williams Rd. — Criminal trespass.
March 16
1500 US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.
FM 247/ FM 2628 — Drugs/ narcotics.
US 190/ E. Fork Dr. — Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 15
Timothy S. Jordan — Possession of a controlled substance.
Abrian N. Flowers — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Michael J. Sessions — Possession of a controlled substance, theft (bond revocation), possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), theft.
Justin Weber — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
March 16
Jamie L. Haman — Possession of a controlled substance.
Angela K. Leet — Possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.