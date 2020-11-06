Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 4
4407 Shady Ln. — Domestic dispute.
100 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.
2806 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
1110 Avenue N — Theft.
Nov. 5
717 Hayman — Suspicious incident.
1000 MLK — Suspicious incident.
245 IH-45 — Suspicious incident.
2821 Lake Rd. — Theft.
FM 1791/ SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.
1548 11th St. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 4
101 Pavey Cir. — Criminal trespass.
51 Wilkerson Ln. — Theft.
2272 US 190 — Theft.
22 FM 1696 W. — Theft.
82 FM 2693 — Domestic dispute.
9 Pine Hollow St. — Terroristic threat.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.
107 FM 2693 — Assault.
Nov. 5
75 Outback Alley — Disturbance.
655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Assault.
155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Theft.
6370 FM 1374 — Stolen vehicle.
455 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) — Aggravated robbery.
105 High Oak — Assist other agency.
1230 Old Phelps Rd. — Commercial burglary.
67 Canyon Run Blvd. — Assault.
Nov. 6
US 190/ FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.
601 SH 75 N. — Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 4
Daryl Buckley — Possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
William G. Bounds III — Driving while intoxicated.
Keion R. Randle — Theft of firearm (2 counts).
John S. Muckelrath — Driving while intoxicated.
Gerard R. Martin — Possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 5
Barrington Hunter — Evading arrest detention.
Israel O. Aminu — Injury to child/ elderly/ disabled.
Shawn P. Moore — Public intoxication.
Tanitoluwa Ajaiyeoba — Theft of property.
Megan J. Cannon — Public intoxication.
Eduardo Montoya — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 6
Carley E. Bray — Driving while intoxicated.
