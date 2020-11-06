Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Nov. 4

4407 Shady Ln. — Domestic dispute.

100 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.

2806 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

1110 Avenue N — Theft.

Nov. 5

717 Hayman — Suspicious incident.

1000 MLK — Suspicious incident.

245 IH-45 — Suspicious incident.

2821 Lake Rd. — Theft.

FM 1791/ SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.

1548 11th St. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Nov. 4

101 Pavey Cir. — Criminal trespass.

51 Wilkerson Ln. — Theft.

2272 US 190 — Theft.

22 FM 1696 W. — Theft.

82 FM 2693 — Domestic dispute.

9 Pine Hollow St. — Terroristic threat.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.

107 FM 2693 — Assault.

Nov. 5

75 Outback Alley — Disturbance.

655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Assault.

155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Theft.

6370 FM 1374 — Stolen vehicle.

455 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) — Aggravated robbery.

105 High Oak — Assist other agency.

1230 Old Phelps Rd. — Commercial burglary.

67 Canyon Run Blvd. — Assault.

Nov. 6

US 190/ FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.

601 SH 75 N. — Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 4

Daryl Buckley — Possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

William G. Bounds III — Driving while intoxicated.

Keion R. Randle — Theft of firearm (2 counts).

John S. Muckelrath — Driving while intoxicated.

Gerard R. Martin — Possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated.

Nov. 5

Barrington Hunter — Evading arrest detention.

Israel O. Aminu — Injury to child/ elderly/ disabled.

Shawn P. Moore — Public intoxication.

Tanitoluwa Ajaiyeoba — Theft of property.

Megan J. Cannon — Public intoxication.

Eduardo Montoya — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Nov. 6

Carley E. Bray — Driving while intoxicated.

