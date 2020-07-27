Huntsville Police Department
July 24
1440 Brazos Dr. — Domestic dispute.
570 I-45 — Forgery.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a residence.
285 I-45 — Fleet.
Collard St. — Minor auto wreck.
2521 Crosstimbers Dr. — Burglary of a residence.
1600 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2417 Settlers Way — Found property.
Hwy. 30/ Financial Plaza — Minor auto wreck.
July 25
1054 Boradmoor — Major auto wreck.
116 Heaton Ave. — Theft.
285 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Hwy. 75 N/ I-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
257 I-45 S. — Assault.
259 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
July 26
2500 blk. Lake Rd. — Shooting.
234 Willowbend — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
223 I-45 — Theft.
1015 10th St. — Burglary of a vehicle.
FM 247/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
July 27
1306 Avenue E — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
July 24
181 Wood Farm. Rd. — Credit card abuse.
Hwy. 190/ FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.
10 Lakeview — Assault.
110 Southwood Forest Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 30/ Mutt Young Rd. — Animal abuse.
2201 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
1030 FM 2296 — Theft.
July 25
93 Morris Ln. — Fire.
US 190/ FS Rd. 236 — Major auto wreck.
84 East Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
US 190/ FM 2296 — Theft.
388 Moffett Springs Rd. — Sexual assault.
6263 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.
July 26
11 Bob O Link Rd. — Domestic dispute.
196 I-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
July 24
Imani V. Lawrence — Delivery of marijuana, money laundering, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jordan K. Willis — Burglary of a vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana.
Kenia Funes — Possession of marijuana.
Elem Wynne III — Interfere with public duties.
Amber L. Johnson — Theft of property.
Britney L. Brown — Theft of property.
July 25
Esmeralda Campos — Driving while intoxicated.
Alan J. Stasik — Possession of marijuana.
Jackie B. Baggerly III — Failure to identify.
Jacoby Landers — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of marijuana.
Mark L. Sawyer — Public intoxication.
Zach R. Norman — Public intoxication of a minor, failure to appear.
Jose Caballero Lopez — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Jamie A. Luke — Driving while intoxicated.
July 26
Alonzo D. Kizzie — Possession of marijuana.
Pascual Beltran-Martinez — Driving while intoxicated.
Luke W. Harrison — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 27
Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication.
Charles E. Horns — Public intoxication.
