July 24

1440 Brazos Dr. — Domestic dispute.

570 I-45 — Forgery.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a residence.

285 I-45 — Fleet.

Collard St. — Minor auto wreck.

2521 Crosstimbers Dr. — Burglary of a residence.

1600 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2417 Settlers Way — Found property.

Hwy. 30/ Financial Plaza — Minor auto wreck.

July 25

1054 Boradmoor — Major auto wreck.

116 Heaton Ave. — Theft.

285 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Hwy. 75 N/ I-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

257 I-45 S. — Assault.

259 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

July 26

2500 blk. Lake Rd. — Shooting.

234 Willowbend — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

223 I-45 — Theft.

1015 10th St. — Burglary of a vehicle.

FM 247/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

July 27

1306 Avenue E — Assault.

July 24

181 Wood Farm. Rd. — Credit card abuse.

Hwy. 190/ FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.

10 Lakeview — Assault.

110 Southwood Forest Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 30/ Mutt Young Rd. — Animal abuse.

2201 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

1030 FM 2296 — Theft.

July 25

93 Morris Ln. — Fire.

US 190/ FS Rd. 236 — Major auto wreck.

84 East Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

US 190/ FM 2296 — Theft.

388 Moffett Springs Rd. — Sexual assault.

6263 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.

July 26

11 Bob O Link Rd. — Domestic dispute.

196 I-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.

July 24

Imani V. Lawrence — Delivery of marijuana, money laundering, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jordan K. Willis — Burglary of a vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana.

Kenia Funes — Possession of marijuana.

Elem Wynne III — Interfere with public duties.

Amber L. Johnson — Theft of property.

Britney L. Brown — Theft of property.

July 25

Esmeralda Campos — Driving while intoxicated.

Alan J. Stasik — Possession of marijuana.

Jackie B. Baggerly III — Failure to identify.

Jacoby Landers — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of marijuana.

Mark L. Sawyer — Public intoxication.

Zach R. Norman — Public intoxication of a minor, failure to appear.

Jose Caballero Lopez — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Jamie A. Luke — Driving while intoxicated.

July 26

Alonzo D. Kizzie — Possession of marijuana.

Pascual Beltran-Martinez — Driving while intoxicated.

Luke W. Harrison — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 27

Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication.

Charles E. Horns — Public intoxication.

