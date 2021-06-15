Huntsville Police Department
June 14
32 Howard Cr. — Animal bite.
3700 blk. Summer Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
622 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 14
15 Wren Dr. — Domestic dispute.
600 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
11 Lake View Ln. — Terroristic threat.
301 FM 1375 W — Animal abuse.
1786 US 190 — Animal abuse.
62 Wesley Grove Rd. — Disturbance.
2970 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
1375 SH-75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.
Gazebo St./ FM 1791 — Animal abuse.
June 15
21 Oak Bend Dr. — Domestic dispute.
3200 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
492 Bowden Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 14
Daniel K. McMahon — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.
William R. Warnock — Possession of a controlled substance.
Deion T. Williams — Possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury.
Courtney L. Scott — Possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin B. Kerr — Criminal nonsupport.
Hunter R. Bond — Possession of a controlled substance.
Tyrone A. Miller — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Carlos Tobar — Theft of property.
Courtney N. Howard — Failure to appear.
June 15
Spencer J. Malone — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
