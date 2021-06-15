Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 14

32 Howard Cr. — Animal bite.

3700 blk. Summer Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

622 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 14

15 Wren Dr. — Domestic dispute.

600 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

11 Lake View Ln. — Terroristic threat.

301 FM 1375 W — Animal abuse.

1786 US 190 — Animal abuse.

62 Wesley Grove Rd. — Disturbance.

2970 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

1375 SH-75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.

Gazebo St./ FM 1791 — Animal abuse.

June 15

21 Oak Bend Dr. — Domestic dispute.

3200 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

492 Bowden Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 14

Daniel K. McMahon — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.

William R. Warnock — Possession of a controlled substance.

Deion T. Williams — Possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury.

Courtney L. Scott — Possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin B. Kerr — Criminal nonsupport.

Hunter R. Bond — Possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrone A. Miller — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Carlos Tobar — Theft of property.

Courtney N. Howard — Failure to appear.

June 15

Spencer J. Malone — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

