Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 22
955 US 190 E. — Terroristic threat.
679 IH-45 S. — Theft.
919 Pecan Dr. — Terroristic threat.
2800 blk Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Theft.
155 Allen Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
1800 blk. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.
500 IH-45 N. — Forgery.
1020 MLK Dr. — Forgery.
515 FM 2821 — Theft.
Oct. 23
486 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
250 Wanza St. — Criminal mischief.
700 blk. US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
8th Street/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
42 Estill Ave. — Shots heard.
Oct. 24
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
3205 Elks Dr. — Domestic dispute.
107 Sara Lane — Assault (family violence).
2601 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
2000 blk 19th St. — Sexual assault.
3011 SH 30 W. — Runaway juvenile.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 22
150 Echo Ln. — Domestic dispute.
390 Timber Creek St. — Terroristic threat.
1301 US 190 — Stolen vehicle.
IH-45/ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
2902 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 23
40 Cypress Glenn — Domestic dispute.
9 Pine Hollow St. — Domestic dispute.
1297 FM 247 — Shots heard.
16 Creek Pt. — Shots heard.
128 Brazil Blvd. — Aggravated assault.
341 Bowden Rd. — Major auto wreck.
SH-30 W./ Linda Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 24
455 Gibbs St. — Residential burglary.
1200 FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.
3925 SH-30 W. — Vehicle burglary.
FM 2989/ Old Midway Rd. — Major auto wreck.
60 Thomas Spur — Criminal mischief.
FM 980/ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
112 Ranch Acres Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Oct. 25
42 Forest Dr. — Unattended death.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 22
Assia Cummings — Assault causing bodily injury.
Oct. 23
Ronald E. Holoman — Public intoxication, assault of family/ household member.
Da’Vontae D. Howard — Assault causing bodily injury.
Oct. 24
John E. Henkhaus III — Criminal trespass (2 counts), criminal mischief.
Oct. 25
Lee B. Partin — Credit/ debit card abuse, vehicle burglary.
