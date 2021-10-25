Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 22

955 US 190 E. — Terroristic threat.

679 IH-45 S. — Theft.

919 Pecan Dr. — Terroristic threat.

2800 blk Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Theft.

155 Allen Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

1800 blk. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.

500 IH-45 N. — Forgery.

1020 MLK Dr. — Forgery.

515 FM 2821 — Theft.

Oct. 23

486 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

250 Wanza St. — Criminal mischief.

700 blk. US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

8th Street/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

42 Estill Ave. — Shots heard.

Oct. 24

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

3205 Elks Dr. — Domestic dispute. 

107 Sara Lane — Assault (family violence).

2601 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2000 blk 19th St. — Sexual assault.

3011 SH 30 W. — Runaway juvenile.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 22

150 Echo Ln. — Domestic dispute.

390 Timber Creek St. — Terroristic threat.

1301 US 190 — Stolen vehicle.

IH-45/ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

2902 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 23

40 Cypress Glenn — Domestic dispute.

9 Pine Hollow St. — Domestic dispute.

1297 FM 247 — Shots heard.

16 Creek Pt. — Shots heard.

128 Brazil Blvd. — Aggravated assault.

341 Bowden Rd. — Major auto wreck.

SH-30 W./ Linda Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 24

455 Gibbs St. — Residential burglary.

1200 FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.

3925 SH-30 W. — Vehicle burglary.

FM 2989/ Old Midway Rd. — Major auto wreck.

60 Thomas Spur — Criminal mischief.

FM 980/ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

112 Ranch Acres Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Oct. 25

42 Forest Dr. — Unattended death.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 22

Assia Cummings — Assault causing bodily injury.

Oct. 23

Ronald E. Holoman — Public intoxication, assault of family/ household member.

Da’Vontae D. Howard — Assault causing bodily injury.

Oct. 24

John E. Henkhaus III — Criminal trespass (2 counts), criminal mischief.

Oct. 25

Lee B. Partin — Credit/ debit card abuse, vehicle burglary.

Tags

Trending Video