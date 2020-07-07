Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 6

1100 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.

1570 11th St. — Theft.

1612 Wildwood — Suspicious incident.

1608 Avenue O — Assault.

3000 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.

1220 11th St. — Assault.

2300 Crosstimbers — Theft.

1001 Old Colony — Criminal mischief.

1001 Haywood — Failure to stop and give information.

2000 Greenbriar — Domestic dispute.

100 Vista Way — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 6

Hwy. 150 E./ Falk Rd. — Major auto wreck.

8 Bracewell Dr. — Domestic dispute.

168 Booker Rd. — Aggravated assault.

Hwy 75 S./ Vick Springs Rd. — Major auto wreck.

1255 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

July 6

Raekwon Halton — Driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport, possession/ use of a volatile chemical.

Deonerick R. Fisher — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Matt M. Reed — Parole and pardon board violation.

Mark A. Jimenez — Possession of marijuana.

Joseph B. Meadors – Criminal trespass.

Monica S. McCullough — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Jacquille A. Myles — Unlawful use of a vehicle.

