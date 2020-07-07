Huntsville Police Department
July 6
1100 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.
1570 11th St. — Theft.
1612 Wildwood — Suspicious incident.
1608 Avenue O — Assault.
3000 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.
1220 11th St. — Assault.
2300 Crosstimbers — Theft.
1001 Old Colony — Criminal mischief.
1001 Haywood — Failure to stop and give information.
2000 Greenbriar — Domestic dispute.
100 Vista Way — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 6
Hwy. 150 E./ Falk Rd. — Major auto wreck.
8 Bracewell Dr. — Domestic dispute.
168 Booker Rd. — Aggravated assault.
Hwy 75 S./ Vick Springs Rd. — Major auto wreck.
1255 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
July 6
Raekwon Halton — Driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport, possession/ use of a volatile chemical.
Deonerick R. Fisher — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Matt M. Reed — Parole and pardon board violation.
Mark A. Jimenez — Possession of marijuana.
Joseph B. Meadors – Criminal trespass.
Monica S. McCullough — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Jacquille A. Myles — Unlawful use of a vehicle.
