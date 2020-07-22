Huntsville Police Department
July 21
1608 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.
1608 Avenue O — Found property.
213 I-45 S. — Assault.
631 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
FM 1791 — Fleeing.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 21
FM 1791/ I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Fleet accident.
215 Emery Oak Way — Burglary of a vehicle.
Booker Rd./ Hwy. 30 — Terroristic threat.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Criminal mischief.
2286 FM 980 (Riverside) — Disturbance.
136 Bates Ct. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
July 21
Nelson F. Diaz — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), forgery, forgery of a financial instrument.
Charles B. Hogue — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Keith P. White — Public intoxication.
David T. Tuttle — Assault causing bodily injury.
Ryon B. Webb — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.
Brian D. Welch — Resisting arrest search or transport, public intoxication.
Aiden Mattiuzzo — Public intoxication.
