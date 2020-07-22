Huntsville Police Department

July 21

1608 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.

1608 Avenue O — Found property.

213 I-45 S. — Assault.

631 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

FM 1791 — Fleeing.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 21

FM 1791/ I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Fleet accident.

215 Emery Oak Way — Burglary of a vehicle.

Booker Rd./ Hwy. 30 — Terroristic threat.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Criminal mischief.

2286 FM 980 (Riverside) — Disturbance.

136 Bates Ct. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

July 21

Nelson F. Diaz — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), forgery, forgery of a financial instrument.

Charles B. Hogue — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

Keith P. White — Public intoxication.

David T. Tuttle — Assault causing bodily injury.

Ryon B. Webb — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.

Brian D. Welch — Resisting arrest search or transport, public intoxication.

Aiden Mattiuzzo — Public intoxication.

Tags