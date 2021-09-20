Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 17

1548 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

909 Birmingham Rd. — Theft.

242 SH-75 — Assault.

195 Sumac Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2601 11th Street — Suspicious incident.

3000 SH-30 — Minor auto wreck.

100 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

20th Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 — Fraud.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Domestic dispute.

102 Samantha Ln. — Welfare concern.

107 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

Sept. 18

1020 MLK Blvd. — Aggravated assault.

1400 14th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2300 Lake Rd. — Fleet wreck.

Sept. 19

129 Sendero — Firearm theft.

201 Blanco Dr. — Domestic dispute.

100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

122 Avenue M — Harassment.

7090 SH-75 — Major auto wreck.

1017 Broadmoor Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 17

2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

IH-45 S./ Old Danville Rd. — Burglary.

116 Wood Farm Rd. — Unattended death.

7 Ellen Ln. — Theft.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Sept. 18

40 Deer Track Park Ln. — Domestic dispute.

SH-19/ Julia Justice Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

15 Wren Dr. — Domestic dispute.

SH 150 E. / Ponderosa Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

352 Arizona Ln. — Domestic dispute.

94 Lake Rd. — Disturbance.

82 McMillian Rd. — Criminal trespass.

120 Gibbs St. Recovered stolen vehicle.

Sept. 19

SH-19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

16 Olde Oaks Dr. — Disturbance.

72 Erin Dr. — Residential burglary.

255 Horace Smith Rd. — Domestic dispute.

38 Belinowski Rd. — Assault.

2700 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

223 Evelyn Ln. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 17

Justin D. Wyatt — Failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury.

Oscar Escanuela Garcia — Discharge a firearm in city limits.

Keimauri D. Rodgers — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Connor P. Thomas — Unlawful carrying a weapon, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, possession of a controlled substance, building burglary, theft of property, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jason L. Anderson — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

James C. Jones — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 18

Amina J. Puente Lopez — Assault by contact.

Jerry C. Fairman — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts).

Sept. 19

Brian H. McClelland — Obstruction or retaliation (Bond revocation) - 2 counts.

Clinton Manning — Public intoxication, fleeing police officer.

