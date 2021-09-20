Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 17
1548 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
909 Birmingham Rd. — Theft.
242 SH-75 — Assault.
195 Sumac Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2601 11th Street — Suspicious incident.
3000 SH-30 — Minor auto wreck.
100 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
20th Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 — Fraud.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Domestic dispute.
102 Samantha Ln. — Welfare concern.
107 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
Sept. 18
1020 MLK Blvd. — Aggravated assault.
1400 14th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
2300 Lake Rd. — Fleet wreck.
Sept. 19
129 Sendero — Firearm theft.
201 Blanco Dr. — Domestic dispute.
100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
122 Avenue M — Harassment.
7090 SH-75 — Major auto wreck.
1017 Broadmoor Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 17
2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
IH-45 S./ Old Danville Rd. — Burglary.
116 Wood Farm Rd. — Unattended death.
7 Ellen Ln. — Theft.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Sept. 18
40 Deer Track Park Ln. — Domestic dispute.
SH-19/ Julia Justice Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
15 Wren Dr. — Domestic dispute.
SH 150 E. / Ponderosa Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
352 Arizona Ln. — Domestic dispute.
94 Lake Rd. — Disturbance.
82 McMillian Rd. — Criminal trespass.
120 Gibbs St. Recovered stolen vehicle.
Sept. 19
SH-19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
16 Olde Oaks Dr. — Disturbance.
72 Erin Dr. — Residential burglary.
255 Horace Smith Rd. — Domestic dispute.
38 Belinowski Rd. — Assault.
2700 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
223 Evelyn Ln. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 17
Justin D. Wyatt — Failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury.
Oscar Escanuela Garcia — Discharge a firearm in city limits.
Keimauri D. Rodgers — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Connor P. Thomas — Unlawful carrying a weapon, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, possession of a controlled substance, building burglary, theft of property, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jason L. Anderson — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
James C. Jones — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 18
Amina J. Puente Lopez — Assault by contact.
Jerry C. Fairman — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts).
Sept. 19
Brian H. McClelland — Obstruction or retaliation (Bond revocation) - 2 counts.
Clinton Manning — Public intoxication, fleeing police officer.
