Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 28

245 I-45 S. — Theft.

1731 Greenbriar — Theft.

602 Avenue J — Domestic dispute.

3 Financial Plaza — Sexual offense.

12 White Circle — Harassment.

Sept. 29

975 US 190 — Commercial burglary.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 28

41 Calvary Rd. — Criminal trespass.

249 Pinedale Rd. — Animal bite.

64 Jameson Rd. — Assisting other agency.

7 James Rd. — Disturbance.

79 Lessa Ln. — Sexual assault.

9300 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Terroristic threat.

168 F Booker Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2501 Lake Rd. (Huntsville) — Vehicle burglary.

995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Harassment.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 28

David D. Markley — Terroristic threat.

Christopher T. Coker — Driving while intoxicated.

Dekeldric D. Washington — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest.

David K. Musquiz — Sexual assault of a child.

Sept. 29

Scholar St Pe — Driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth R. Haley — Public intoxication.

Tags