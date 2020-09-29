Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 28
245 I-45 S. — Theft.
1731 Greenbriar — Theft.
602 Avenue J — Domestic dispute.
3 Financial Plaza — Sexual offense.
12 White Circle — Harassment.
Sept. 29
975 US 190 — Commercial burglary.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 28
41 Calvary Rd. — Criminal trespass.
249 Pinedale Rd. — Animal bite.
64 Jameson Rd. — Assisting other agency.
7 James Rd. — Disturbance.
79 Lessa Ln. — Sexual assault.
9300 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Terroristic threat.
168 F Booker Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2501 Lake Rd. (Huntsville) — Vehicle burglary.
995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Harassment.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 28
David D. Markley — Terroristic threat.
Christopher T. Coker — Driving while intoxicated.
Dekeldric D. Washington — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest.
David K. Musquiz — Sexual assault of a child.
Sept. 29
Scholar St Pe — Driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth R. Haley — Public intoxication.
