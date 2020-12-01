Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Nov. 30

215 Gail Ln. — Domestic dispute.

1000 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Suspicious activity.

1511 Dogwood — Domestic dispute.

3773 Montgomery Rd. — Credit card abuse.

106 Blanco — Theft.

141 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Animal bite.

515 FM 2821 — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Nov. 30

56 Old Chapel Rd. — Animal abuse.

995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.

32 McCrory Dr. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

Edgewood/ FM 980 — Animal abuse.

82 FM 2693 — Disturbance.

29 Lacee Ln. — Terroristic threat.

619 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 30

Johnny C. Arroyos — Assault of a public servant.

Victor S. Patrick — Possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury.

Randy T. Reynolds — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Gary W. Babcock Jr. — Theft.

Thomas R. Gambrell III — Theft, possession of marijuana.

Dec. 1

Mike Farfan-Silva — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Earnest Wyatt — Possession of a controlled substance.

Kristine E. Philp — Possession of a controlled substance.

Gary W. Sutton — Possession of a controlled substance.

