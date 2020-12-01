Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 30
215 Gail Ln. — Domestic dispute.
1000 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Suspicious activity.
1511 Dogwood — Domestic dispute.
3773 Montgomery Rd. — Credit card abuse.
106 Blanco — Theft.
141 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Animal bite.
515 FM 2821 — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 30
56 Old Chapel Rd. — Animal abuse.
995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.
32 McCrory Dr. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
Edgewood/ FM 980 — Animal abuse.
82 FM 2693 — Disturbance.
29 Lacee Ln. — Terroristic threat.
619 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 30
Johnny C. Arroyos — Assault of a public servant.
Victor S. Patrick — Possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury.
Randy T. Reynolds — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Gary W. Babcock Jr. — Theft.
Thomas R. Gambrell III — Theft, possession of marijuana.
Dec. 1
Mike Farfan-Silva — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Earnest Wyatt — Possession of a controlled substance.
Kristine E. Philp — Possession of a controlled substance.
Gary W. Sutton — Possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.