Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 23
193 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
SH 19/ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
713 10th Street — Offensive crime.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Theft.
149 Col. Etheridge Blvd. — Forgery.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 23
US 190 Mann Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2988 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
41 Lakeview Rd. — Criminal mischief.
79 Young Rd. — Harassment.
45 Victoria Way — Terroristic threat.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 23
Joe A. Shirley — Sexual offenders duty to register, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin J. Walser — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Armani R. Wheeler — DWI.
Bryanna N. Guess — Criminal trespass.
Anthony D. Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.
Robert C. Wilkerson — Possession of marijuana.
Hunter C. Hutchins — Continuous violence against the family.
Michael A. Owens — Failure to comply as a sexual offender, assault.
Christian S. Moore — Evading arrest.
Nation D. Branch — Unlawful possession of a firearm (2 counts), theft of a firearm.
Leamuel D. Holoman — Evading arrest.
Presley B. Cowan — Theft.
Shumonda S. Mouton — Assault causing bodily injury.
Marsha E. Wilson — DWI.
Feb. 24
Nicholas A. Comaitos — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Colette Bossart — Public intoxication.
Kerri D. Garcia — Public intoxication.
