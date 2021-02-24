Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 23

193 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

SH 19/ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

713 10th Street — Offensive crime.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Theft.

149 Col. Etheridge Blvd. — Forgery.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 23

US 190 Mann Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2988 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

41 Lakeview Rd. — Criminal mischief.

79 Young Rd. — Harassment.

45 Victoria Way — Terroristic threat.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 23

Joe A. Shirley — Sexual offenders duty to register, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin J. Walser — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Armani R. Wheeler — DWI.

Bryanna N. Guess — Criminal trespass.

Anthony D. Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.

Robert C. Wilkerson — Possession of marijuana.

Hunter C. Hutchins — Continuous violence against the family.

Michael A. Owens — Failure to comply as a sexual offender, assault.

Christian S. Moore — Evading arrest.

Nation D. Branch — Unlawful possession of a firearm (2 counts), theft of a firearm.

Leamuel D. Holoman — Evading arrest.

Presley B. Cowan — Theft.

Shumonda S. Mouton — Assault causing bodily injury.

Marsha E. Wilson — DWI.

Feb. 24

Nicholas A. Comaitos — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Colette Bossart — Public intoxication.

Kerri D. Garcia — Public intoxication.

