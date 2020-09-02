Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 31

104 US 190 E. — Drugs.

2400 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

2209 Bobby K. Marks — Domestic dispute.

144 I-45 — Recovered vehicle.

Sept. 1

225 I-45 S. — Suspicious incident.

371 FM 247 — Domestic dispute.

200 blk. FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

602 Avenue J — Burglary.

7517 Hwy. 75 — Overdose.

9 Gambrell Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2829 Wolverton — Criminal mischief.

Sept. 2

901 Thomason Ave. — Domestic dispute.

703 Boettcher Mill Rd. — Overdose.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 31

101 FM 980 (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual offenses.

118 Horseshoe Lake RD. — Domestic dispute.

18 Victoria Way — Assisting other agency.

Sept. 1

2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. — Domestic dispute.

9329 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Commercial burglary.

30 Erin Dr. — Criminal mischief.

803 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.

309 Wire Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

428 Sundog — Major auto wreck.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual offenses.

7045 Hwy. 75 S. (Huntsville) — Assisting other agency.

2 Victoria Way — Theft.

385 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) — Animal bite.

25 Knight Ln. — Animal bite.

Sept. 2

FM 1791/ Nixon Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

FM 1791/ Sunrise Loop — Minor auto wreck.

99 Ranch Acres Dr. — Assault.

352 Arizona Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 31

Susie K. Johnson — Public intoxication.

Christian L. Smith — Public intoxication.

Sarah Skie — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect.

Sherry E. Sweet — Theft, fraud, deadly conduct.

Kolton W. Ledbetter — Indecency with child.

Natasha L. Rodgers — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Sept. 1

Ernest L. Wilson — Public intoxication with prior convictions.

John S. Muckelrath — Driving while intoxicated.

Andrea Madison — Public intoxication.

Ty Douget — Assault causing bodily injury.

Harry Reyes Jr. — Driving while intoxicated.

Joshua D. Reese — Burglary of a building, theft.

Jazlynn Major — Arson (Warrant service).

Antonia Fanini — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Ismael J. Hernandez — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2) (2 counts).

Sept. 2

Benjamin Tilman — Aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Tags