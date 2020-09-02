Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 31
104 US 190 E. — Drugs.
2400 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
2209 Bobby K. Marks — Domestic dispute.
144 I-45 — Recovered vehicle.
Sept. 1
225 I-45 S. — Suspicious incident.
371 FM 247 — Domestic dispute.
200 blk. FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
602 Avenue J — Burglary.
7517 Hwy. 75 — Overdose.
9 Gambrell Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2829 Wolverton — Criminal mischief.
Sept. 2
901 Thomason Ave. — Domestic dispute.
703 Boettcher Mill Rd. — Overdose.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 31
101 FM 980 (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual offenses.
118 Horseshoe Lake RD. — Domestic dispute.
18 Victoria Way — Assisting other agency.
Sept. 1
2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. — Domestic dispute.
9329 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Commercial burglary.
30 Erin Dr. — Criminal mischief.
803 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.
309 Wire Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
428 Sundog — Major auto wreck.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual offenses.
7045 Hwy. 75 S. (Huntsville) — Assisting other agency.
2 Victoria Way — Theft.
385 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) — Animal bite.
25 Knight Ln. — Animal bite.
Sept. 2
FM 1791/ Nixon Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
FM 1791/ Sunrise Loop — Minor auto wreck.
99 Ranch Acres Dr. — Assault.
352 Arizona Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 31
Susie K. Johnson — Public intoxication.
Christian L. Smith — Public intoxication.
Sarah Skie — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect.
Sherry E. Sweet — Theft, fraud, deadly conduct.
Kolton W. Ledbetter — Indecency with child.
Natasha L. Rodgers — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Sept. 1
Ernest L. Wilson — Public intoxication with prior convictions.
John S. Muckelrath — Driving while intoxicated.
Andrea Madison — Public intoxication.
Ty Douget — Assault causing bodily injury.
Harry Reyes Jr. — Driving while intoxicated.
Joshua D. Reese — Burglary of a building, theft.
Jazlynn Major — Arson (Warrant service).
Antonia Fanini — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ismael J. Hernandez — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2) (2 counts).
Sept. 2
Benjamin Tilman — Aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, interfere with emergency request for assistance.
