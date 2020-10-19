Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 16
Goodrich Rd./ US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
800 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
104 Sabine St. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 17
14th St. / Sycamore Ave. — Drugs.
2300 blk. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Unattended death.
1300 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
144 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Sexual offense.
Oct. 18
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary.
2209 Bobby K Marks — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
3156 Clay Circle — Credit card abuse.
2200 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 19
122 I-45 S. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 16
1041 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) Child or elderly abuse
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.
1900 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
1301 FM 405 (Riverside) — Disturbance.
2501 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
442 FM 1791 — Shots heard.
156 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.
Oct. 17
4340 Hwy. 30 — Lost property.
1 Dove St. — Fire.
Hopewell Rd./ Davis Rd. — Grass fire.
800 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Recovered stolen vehicle.
198 Plantation Rd. — Vehicle fire.
600 FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
2200 FM 980 — Criminal trespass.
Oct. 18
400 FM 2989 — Major auto wreck.
1255 Keeland Ln. — Criminal trespass.
1202 US 190 — Shots heard.
525 Bishop Rd. — Civil dispute.
FM 1375 E./ Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Shots heard.
Oct. 19
FM 406/ Jameson Rd. — Fleet accident.
3101 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 16
Jose S. Martinez Diaz — Driving while intoxicated.
Matthew Bedford S. Young — Assault.
Branden R. Baldwin — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Divas C. Hill — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cuauhtemoc Deleon — Burglary of a building, theft of property.
Reymundo Salas Jr. — Burglary of a habitation.
Ever N. Romero-Cantillano — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, immigration (hold-over).
Oct. 17
Juwan D. Joubert — Possession of marijuana.
Isac E. Espinoza — Interfer with public duties.
Arieona E. Cooper — Driving while intoxicated.
Brandon R. Guess — Aggravated robbery.
Antwan L. Jones — Theft by check, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joel A. Garza — Assault of a public servant, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, failure to identify, possession of marijuana.
Antonio Oldham — Parole and pardon board violation, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest (2 counts), driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 18
Cody Hatfield — Driving while intoxicated.
William K. Abernathy — Assault family/ household member.
William A. Bailey — Terroristic threat, evading arrest, resisting arrest.
Anthony L. Tave — Driving while intoxicated, fleeing a police officer.
