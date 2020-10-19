Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 16

Goodrich Rd./ US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

800 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

104 Sabine St. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 17

14th St. / Sycamore Ave. — Drugs.

2300 blk. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Unattended death.

1300 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

144 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Sexual offense.

Oct. 18

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary.

2209 Bobby K Marks — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

3156 Clay Circle — Credit card abuse.

2200 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 19

122 I-45 S. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 16

1041 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) Child or elderly abuse

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.

1900 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

1301 FM 405 (Riverside) — Disturbance.

2501 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

442 FM 1791 — Shots heard.

156 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.

Oct. 17

4340 Hwy. 30 — Lost property.

1 Dove St. — Fire.

Hopewell Rd./ Davis Rd. — Grass fire.

800 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Recovered stolen vehicle.

198 Plantation Rd. — Vehicle fire.

600 FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

2200 FM 980 — Criminal trespass.

Oct. 18

400 FM 2989 — Major auto wreck.

1255 Keeland Ln. — Criminal trespass.

1202 US 190 — Shots heard.

525 Bishop Rd. — Civil dispute.

FM 1375 E./ Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Shots heard.

Oct. 19

FM 406/ Jameson Rd. — Fleet accident.

3101 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 16

Jose S. Martinez Diaz — Driving while intoxicated.

Matthew Bedford S. Young — Assault.

Branden R. Baldwin — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Divas C. Hill — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cuauhtemoc Deleon — Burglary of a building, theft of property.

Reymundo Salas Jr. — Burglary of a habitation.

Ever N. Romero-Cantillano — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, immigration (hold-over).

Oct. 17

Juwan D. Joubert — Possession of marijuana.

Isac E. Espinoza — Interfer with public duties.

Arieona E. Cooper — Driving while intoxicated.

Brandon R. Guess — Aggravated robbery.

Antwan L. Jones — Theft by check, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Joel A. Garza — Assault of a public servant, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, failure to identify, possession of marijuana.

Antonio Oldham — Parole and pardon board violation, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest (2 counts), driving while intoxicated.

Oct. 18

Cody Hatfield — Driving while intoxicated.

William K. Abernathy — Assault family/ household member.

William A. Bailey — Terroristic threat, evading arrest, resisting arrest.

Anthony L. Tave — Driving while intoxicated, fleeing a police officer.

