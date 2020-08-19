Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 17
1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
2817 Old Houston Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1604 Wildwood — Assault.
1400 11th St. — Assault.
Smither Dr./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
3000 Old Houston Rd. — Aggravated assault.
183 Moffett Springs — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1608 Avenue O — Assault.
Aug. 18
MLK/ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
405 MLK — Domestic dispute.
2100 blk. Pleasant St. — Overdose.
1239 Josey St. — Major auto wreck.
11th St/ University Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1433 Veterans — Failure to stop and give information.
1101 Sycamore — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 17
Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Major auto wreck.
5 Brandon Rd. — Domestic dispute.
19 John & Doris Dr. — Criminal mischief.
1951 Hwy. 75 N. — Burglary.
111 FM 2550 — Burglary.
50 M Williams Rd. — Terroristic threat.
3 East Lake Rd. — Disturbance.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Sugar Hill Rd./ Paul Dixon Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
US 190/ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.
2390 US 190 — Disturbance.
9317 Hwy. 75 S. — Criminal trespass.
Aug. 18
25 Hill St. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.
3772 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Aggravated robbery.
135 Cedar Hill Dr. — Theft.
27 Dogwood Dr. — Criminal mischief.
8588 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
316 Geneva Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
FM 1696 W./ Roberts Rd. — Criminal trespass.
8 S. Walnut Dr. — Disturbance.
US 190/ Ida Olivia Rd. — Major auto wreck.
1053 Hwy. 150 E. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 17
Cole J. Williford — Driving while intoxicated.
Albert M. Hamilton — Parole and pardon board violation.
Michelle M. Dubbois — Public intoxication.
Shanecya Merchant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), terroristic threat.
Aug. 18
Eunice L. Upson — Criminal trespass.
Matthew Worsham — Continuous violence against the family.
Michael S. McCarty — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (bond surrender).
Earnest D. Cooper — Possession of marijuana.
Paul B. Avera — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), resisting arrest search or transport.
Matias Grajales-Soberano — Public intoxication.
David Palmer — Burglary of a building, assault causing bodily injury, unlawful caring a weapon.
Jacoby Landers — Hinder apprehension/ prosecution.
Hannah M. Robertson — Failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Andrew L. Franklin — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 19
Gordon S. Sawyer — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quincy S. Champine — Tampering or fabricating with physical evidence, possession of marijuana.
James C. Simmons — Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, theft of property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.