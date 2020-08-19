Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 17

1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

2817 Old Houston Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1604 Wildwood — Assault.

1400 11th St. — Assault.

Smither Dr./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

3000 Old Houston Rd. — Aggravated assault.

183 Moffett Springs — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1608 Avenue O — Assault.

Aug. 18

MLK/ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

405 MLK — Domestic dispute.

2100 blk. Pleasant St. — Overdose.

1239 Josey St. — Major auto wreck.

11th St/ University Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1433 Veterans — Failure to stop and give information.

1101 Sycamore — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 17

Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Major auto wreck.

5 Brandon Rd. — Domestic dispute.

19 John & Doris Dr. — Criminal mischief.

1951 Hwy. 75 N. — Burglary.

111 FM 2550 — Burglary.

50 M Williams Rd. — Terroristic threat.

3 East Lake Rd. — Disturbance.

157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Sugar Hill Rd./ Paul Dixon Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

US 190/ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.

2390 US 190 — Disturbance.

9317 Hwy. 75 S. — Criminal trespass.

Aug. 18

25 Hill St. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.

3772 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Aggravated robbery.

135 Cedar Hill Dr. — Theft.

27 Dogwood Dr. — Criminal mischief.

8588 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

316 Geneva Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

FM 1696 W./ Roberts Rd. — Criminal trespass.

8 S. Walnut Dr. — Disturbance.

US 190/ Ida Olivia Rd. — Major auto wreck.

1053 Hwy. 150 E. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 17

Cole J. Williford — Driving while intoxicated.

Albert M. Hamilton — Parole and pardon board violation.

Michelle M. Dubbois — Public intoxication.

Shanecya Merchant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), terroristic threat.

Aug. 18

Eunice L. Upson — Criminal trespass.

Matthew Worsham — Continuous violence against the family.

Michael S. McCarty — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (bond surrender).

Earnest D. Cooper — Possession of marijuana.

Paul B. Avera — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), resisting arrest search or transport.

Matias Grajales-Soberano — Public intoxication.

David Palmer — Burglary of a building, assault causing bodily injury, unlawful caring a weapon.

Jacoby Landers — Hinder apprehension/ prosecution.

Hannah M. Robertson — Failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.

Andrew L. Franklin — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 19

Gordon S. Sawyer — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quincy S. Champine — Tampering or fabricating with physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

James C. Simmons — Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, theft of property.

Tags