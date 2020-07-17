Huntsville Police Department
July 16
122 I-45 S. — Missing person.
1901 Sycamore Ave. — Credit card abuse.
185 I-45 S. — Theft.
417 Helen St. — Assault.
123 I-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
149 Col Etheredge Blvd. — Criminal mischief.
2452 Lake Rd. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 16
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) — Theft.
FM 2296/ Hwy. 190 — Animal abuse.
21 Amber Dr. — Disturbance.
8 FM 2296 — Assault.
114 FM 247 (Huntsville) — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
July 16
Caitlin A. Spear — Public intoxication.
Joel A. Perez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Isaiah A. Pillette — Possession of marijuana.
Zachary R. Currie – Theft of property.
Richard D. Jones — Assault of family/ household member.
Kyla M. Bray — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Peter Hartman — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
