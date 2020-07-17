Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 16

122 I-45 S. — Missing person.

1901 Sycamore Ave. — Credit card abuse.

185 I-45 S. — Theft.

417 Helen St. — Assault.

123 I-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

149 Col Etheredge Blvd. — Criminal mischief.

2452 Lake Rd. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 16

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) — Theft.

FM 2296/ Hwy. 190 — Animal abuse.

21 Amber Dr. — Disturbance.

8 FM 2296 — Assault.

114 FM 247 (Huntsville) — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

July 16

Caitlin A. Spear — Public intoxication.

Joel A. Perez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Isaiah A. Pillette — Possession of marijuana.

Zachary R. Currie – Theft of property.

Richard D. Jones — Assault of family/ household member.

Kyla M. Bray — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Peter Hartman — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

