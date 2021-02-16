Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 12

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2821 Lake Rd. — Theft.

Lake Rd./ IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

US 190/ SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.

608 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

104 IH 45 S. — Suspicious incident.

2904 Sam Houston Ave. — Commercial burglary.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

500 2nd St. — Minor auto wreck.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Feb. 13

2209 Bobby K. Marks — Vehicle burglary.

1011 11th St. — Stolen vehicle.

744 Vicki Dr. — Theft.

2201 Bobby K. Marks — Domestic dispute.

Smither Dr./ IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

7005 SH 75 S. — Commercial burglary.

Feb. 14

3413 Powell Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1500 Veterans Memorial Blvd. — Major auto wreck.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1400 River Oaks Dr. — Major auto wreck.

IH 45 S./ SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.

508 Nan Way — Domestic dispute.

SH 19/ Bearkat Blvd. — Major auto wreck.

2741 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

144 IH 45 N. — Domestic dispute.

IH 45 S./ SH 19 — Major auto wreck.

Feb. 15

1890 SH 30 E. — Criminal mischief.

2615 El Toro — Assault.

MLK/ 1st Street — Minor auto wreck.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Dog bite.

600 blk. Cherry Hills — Suspicious incident.

22nd St./ Avenue S — Failure to stop and give information.

Montgomery Ave./ Sam Houston Ave — Minor auto wreck.

Veterans Memorial Pkwy./ Montgomery Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

Feb. 16

1400 blk. Windsor — Missing person.

