Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 12
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2821 Lake Rd. — Theft.
Lake Rd./ IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
US 190/ SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.
608 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
104 IH 45 S. — Suspicious incident.
2904 Sam Houston Ave. — Commercial burglary.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
500 2nd St. — Minor auto wreck.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Feb. 13
2209 Bobby K. Marks — Vehicle burglary.
1011 11th St. — Stolen vehicle.
744 Vicki Dr. — Theft.
2201 Bobby K. Marks — Domestic dispute.
Smither Dr./ IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
7005 SH 75 S. — Commercial burglary.
Feb. 14
3413 Powell Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1500 Veterans Memorial Blvd. — Major auto wreck.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1400 River Oaks Dr. — Major auto wreck.
IH 45 S./ SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.
508 Nan Way — Domestic dispute.
SH 19/ Bearkat Blvd. — Major auto wreck.
2741 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
144 IH 45 N. — Domestic dispute.
IH 45 S./ SH 19 — Major auto wreck.
Feb. 15
1890 SH 30 E. — Criminal mischief.
2615 El Toro — Assault.
MLK/ 1st Street — Minor auto wreck.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Dog bite.
600 blk. Cherry Hills — Suspicious incident.
22nd St./ Avenue S — Failure to stop and give information.
Montgomery Ave./ Sam Houston Ave — Minor auto wreck.
Veterans Memorial Pkwy./ Montgomery Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
Feb. 16
1400 blk. Windsor — Missing person.
