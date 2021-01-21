Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 20
IH 45/ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Smither/ IH 45 — Failure to stop and give information.
424 7th St. — Runaway.
2720 Angier Rd. — Domestic dispute.
40 Estill Ave. — Domestic dispute.
3309 Pine Grove Dr. — Unattended death.
909 Inwood Dr. — Residential burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 20
29 Haas Rd. — Residential burglary.
2293 SH 75 N. — Theft.
FM 1791/ Deerfield Rd. — Major auto wreck.
12 Dove St. — Arson.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. — Criminal trespass.
896 Walker Lp. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 20
Robert A. Kelley — Possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm.
Brandon T. Gamble — Criminal trespass.
Kevin Zoeller — DWI (bond surrender).
Curtis R. Wolf — Parole and pardon board violation, DWI.
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.
Corey M. Buie — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Larry Adamson — DWI.
Charlies Brown Jr. — Resisting arrest search or transport, aggravated assault.
James M. Sipes — Resisting arrest search or transport, public intoxication.
Jan. 21
Billy R. Craft Jr. — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of family/ household member, unlawful restraint, abandon/ endanger of child with criminal neglect, reckless damage to property.
Robert C. Wilkerson — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest or detention.
