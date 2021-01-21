Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 20

IH 45/ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Smither/ IH 45 — Failure to stop and give information.

424 7th St. — Runaway.

2720 Angier Rd. — Domestic dispute.

40 Estill Ave. — Domestic dispute.

3309 Pine Grove Dr. — Unattended death.

909 Inwood Dr. — Residential burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 20

29 Haas Rd. — Residential burglary.

2293 SH 75 N. — Theft.

FM 1791/ Deerfield Rd. — Major auto wreck.

12 Dove St. — Arson.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. — Criminal trespass.

896 Walker Lp. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 20

Robert A. Kelley — Possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brandon T. Gamble — Criminal trespass.

Kevin Zoeller — DWI (bond surrender). 

Curtis R. Wolf — Parole and pardon board violation, DWI.

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.

Corey M. Buie — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Larry Adamson — DWI.

Charlies Brown Jr. — Resisting arrest search or transport, aggravated assault.

James M. Sipes — Resisting arrest search or transport, public intoxication.

Jan. 21

Billy R. Craft Jr. — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of family/ household member, unlawful restraint, abandon/ endanger of child with criminal neglect, reckless damage to property.

Robert C. Wilkerson — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest or detention.

