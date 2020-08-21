Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 20
2615 El Toro — Assault on police.
Hwy. 30. I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
1600 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
Hwy. 75 N/ FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 20
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd/ Bowen Rd. — Criminal mischief.
16 Olde Oaks Dr. — Theft.
52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Disturbance.
40 Hardy Gin Rd. — Residential burglary.
93 FM 230 — Stolen vehicle.
134 Rogers Rd. — Theft.
9 Valley View Ct. — Residential burglary.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 20
Brooke L. Rice — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Jose G. Campa — Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Ouida L. Wendt — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joshua D. Wallace — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Travis W. Wiley — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
John Moss — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Kelli L. Lucas — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify as a fugitive.
Yolanda M. Glaze — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).
Andrae D. Houston — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
