Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 20

2615 El Toro — Assault on police.

Hwy. 30. I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

1600 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

Hwy. 75 N/ FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 20

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd/ Bowen Rd. — Criminal mischief.

16 Olde Oaks Dr. — Theft.

52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Disturbance.

40 Hardy Gin Rd. — Residential burglary.

93 FM 230 — Stolen vehicle.

134 Rogers Rd. — Theft.

9 Valley View Ct. — Residential burglary.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 20

Brooke L. Rice — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Jose G. Campa — Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Ouida L. Wendt — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Joshua D. Wallace — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Travis W. Wiley — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

John Moss — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Kelli L. Lucas — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Yolanda M. Glaze — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).

Andrae D. Houston — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

