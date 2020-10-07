Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 6

1000 Avenue N — Drugs.

104 I-45 S. — Drugs.

1600 Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.

1900 blk. Quality Blvd. — Unattended deaths.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 6

FM 2550/ Roberts Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Hwy. 150 E./ Ponderosa Dr. — Major auto wreck.

Jackson Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 6

Carl T. Goudeau — Assault causing bodily injury.

Roman Daleree W. Scott — Assault causing bodily injury.

