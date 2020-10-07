Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 6
1000 Avenue N — Drugs.
104 I-45 S. — Drugs.
1600 Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.
1900 blk. Quality Blvd. — Unattended deaths.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 6
FM 2550/ Roberts Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Hwy. 150 E./ Ponderosa Dr. — Major auto wreck.
Jackson Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 6
Carl T. Goudeau — Assault causing bodily injury.
Roman Daleree W. Scott — Assault causing bodily injury.
