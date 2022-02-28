Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 25
130 Col Etheridge – Forgery.
2140 SH 30 E – Theft.
6021 SH 75 S – Found property.
3307 Powell Rd – Domestic.
1314 Smither – Failure to stop and give information.
14200 14th St – Criminal mischief.
200 IH 45 S – Minor wreck.
3005 SH 30 W – Assault.
803 Cline St – Criminal mischief.
100 block of IH 45 S – Minor wreck.
Feb. 26
Sam Houston Ave & Montgomery Rd – Major wreck.
2201 Boby K Marks – Assault / family violence.
215 IH 45 N – Failure to stop and give information.
Feb. 27
112 mm IH 45 S – Assisting other agency.
2209 Bobby K Marks – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2521 Crosstimbers – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
600 SH 75 – Minor wreck.
333 Roundabout – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1312 Smither Dr – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr – Found property.
3019 Sam Houston Ave – Assault.
140 block of Essex Blvd – Sexual assault.
141 IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give information.
1300 Smither Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.
1300 Sycamore Ave – Minor wreck.
2101 Sycamore Ave – Stolen vehicle.
3009 SH 30 W – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 25
9 Olde Oaks Dr – Overdose.
309 Ave M – Assist other agency.
1901 IH 45 S – Traffic stop.
Feb. 26
143 FS RD 233 – Assault.
Feb. 27
117 Fishermans Trl – Domestic in progress.
1144 US 190 – Fight in progress.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 25
Trivia Norman – Public intoxication.
Christian Rogers – Municipal warrants and theft.
Mickai Mitchell – Municipal court warrant.
Joshua Ladnier – Out of county warrant.
Alexander Eberle – Driving while intoxicated.
Armani Rashawn Wheeler – Bond surrender.
Jeremy Lee Davis – Bond surrender.
Anthony Robert Creighton – Expired driver’s license and failure to appear.
Feb. 26
Colton Gajewski – Driving while intoxicated.
Hunter Boyd – Public intoxication.
Christopher Borunda – Municipal court warrants.
Jaleel Echols-Pinder – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Willie Ray Shelton – Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Kamryn Sanders – Assault causes bodily injury.
Feb. 27
Trey Bills – Public intoxication.
Roman Clark – Terroristic threat / family violence.
Cranston Bean – Driving while license invalid.
Hayden Dwayne Marsh – Failure to present proof of license and insurance.
Daylon Wayne Perry – HPD warrant for theft of property.
Lee Munson Coker – Three municipal court warrants.
Jacob Bryan Jenkins – Driving while intoxicated.
Carl Reed – Failure to present proof of insurance and license. Failure to appear.
John Howard Malish – Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Shane Corbitt Strickland – Criminal nonsupport and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Feb. 28
Daylon Wayne Perry – Municipal court warrants.
