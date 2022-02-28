Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 25

130 Col Etheridge – Forgery.

2140 SH 30 E – Theft.

6021 SH 75 S – Found property.

3307 Powell Rd – Domestic.

1314 Smither – Failure to stop and give information.

14200 14th St – Criminal mischief.

200 IH 45 S – Minor wreck.

3005 SH 30 W – Assault.

803 Cline St – Criminal mischief.

100 block of IH 45 S – Minor wreck.

Feb. 26

Sam Houston Ave & Montgomery Rd – Major wreck.

2201 Boby K Marks – Assault / family violence.

215 IH 45 N – Failure to stop and give information.

Feb. 27

112 mm IH 45 S – Assisting other agency.

2209 Bobby K Marks – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

2521 Crosstimbers – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

600 SH 75 – Minor wreck.

333 Roundabout – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1312 Smither Dr – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr – Found property.

3019 Sam Houston Ave – Assault.

140 block of Essex Blvd – Sexual assault.

141 IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give information.

1300 Smither Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.

1300 Sycamore Ave – Minor wreck.

2101 Sycamore Ave – Stolen vehicle.

3009 SH 30 W – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 25

9 Olde Oaks Dr – Overdose.

309 Ave M – Assist other agency.

1901 IH 45 S – Traffic stop.

Feb. 26

143 FS RD 233 – Assault.

Feb. 27

117 Fishermans Trl – Domestic in progress.

1144 US 190 – Fight in progress.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 25

Trivia Norman – Public intoxication.

Christian Rogers – Municipal warrants and theft.

Mickai Mitchell – Municipal court warrant.

Joshua Ladnier – Out of county warrant.

Alexander Eberle – Driving while intoxicated.

Armani Rashawn Wheeler – Bond surrender.

Jeremy Lee Davis – Bond surrender.

Anthony Robert Creighton – Expired driver’s license and failure to appear.

Feb. 26

Colton Gajewski – Driving while intoxicated.

Hunter Boyd – Public intoxication.

Christopher Borunda – Municipal court warrants.

Jaleel Echols-Pinder – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Willie Ray Shelton – Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Kamryn Sanders – Assault causes bodily injury.

Feb. 27

Trey Bills – Public intoxication.

Roman Clark – Terroristic threat / family violence.

Cranston Bean – Driving while license invalid.

Hayden Dwayne Marsh – Failure to present proof of license and insurance.

Daylon Wayne Perry – HPD warrant for theft of property.

Lee Munson Coker – Three municipal court warrants.

Jacob Bryan Jenkins – Driving while intoxicated.

Carl Reed – Failure to present proof of insurance and license. Failure to appear.

John Howard Malish – Driving while intoxicated, third or more.

Shane Corbitt Strickland – Criminal nonsupport and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Feb. 28

Daylon Wayne Perry – Municipal court warrants.

