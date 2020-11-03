Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Nov. 2

3400 Elks Dr. —Domestic dispute.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

89 Pavey Cr. — Assisting other agency.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

400 7th St. — Sexual assault.

1220 11th St. — Found property.

515 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

700 block Avenue M — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Nov. 2

82 Pavey Cir. — Shooting.

606 FM 1791 N. — Theft.

555 SH 150 E. — Commercial burglary.

1 Mossback St. — Criminal mischief.

3685 SH 19 (Riverside) — Fight.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 2

John W. Carroll — Assault by contact.

Amanda Kroll — Driving while intoxicated.

Belinda G. Rager — Possession of a controlled substance, TDCJ (holdover).

Kelly L. Dickey — Bench Warrant (holdover).

Joel A. Perez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Robert W. Jackson — Resisting arrest search or transport, interfering with public duties.

Mark J. Mathison — Aggravated kidnapping use as shield/ hostage (4 counts), aggravated assault date/ family/ house with weapon (3 counts), burglary of a habitation with intent to other felony, deadly conduct discharge firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, interfere with emergency request for assistance, continuous sexual abuse of a child.

