Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 2
3400 Elks Dr. —Domestic dispute.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
89 Pavey Cr. — Assisting other agency.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
400 7th St. — Sexual assault.
1220 11th St. — Found property.
515 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
700 block Avenue M — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 2
82 Pavey Cir. — Shooting.
606 FM 1791 N. — Theft.
555 SH 150 E. — Commercial burglary.
1 Mossback St. — Criminal mischief.
3685 SH 19 (Riverside) — Fight.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 2
John W. Carroll — Assault by contact.
Amanda Kroll — Driving while intoxicated.
Belinda G. Rager — Possession of a controlled substance, TDCJ (holdover).
Kelly L. Dickey — Bench Warrant (holdover).
Joel A. Perez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Robert W. Jackson — Resisting arrest search or transport, interfering with public duties.
Mark J. Mathison — Aggravated kidnapping use as shield/ hostage (4 counts), aggravated assault date/ family/ house with weapon (3 counts), burglary of a habitation with intent to other felony, deadly conduct discharge firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, interfere with emergency request for assistance, continuous sexual abuse of a child.
