Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 22
FM 247 / FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
232 Wanza Rd. — Burglary.
Montgomery Rd./ I-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
2511 Sycamore Ave. — Welfare concern.
122 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
Sycamore Ave./ 16th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Veterans Memorial Pkwy./ Smither Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
100 blk. I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
633 FM 2821 W. — Domestic dispute.
1626 10th St. — Aggravated assault.
2800 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 22
1175 Four Notch Rd. — Theft.
3850 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Burglary of a vehicle.
FM 247/ FM 980 (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.
1033 FM 1696 W. — Criminal mischief.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.
3205 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 22
Nichole A. King — Possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James A. Hardy-Moore — Fraud use/possession of identifying information.
Eva N. Gamble — Assault causing bodily injury.
Ronald E. Greeno — Failure to identify.
Anthony Garcia — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Armando M. Salas III — Assault causing bodily injury.
Sept. 23
Laurence Snyder — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify.
Daniel Gomez Jr. — Driving while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.