Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 22

FM 247 / FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

232 Wanza Rd. — Burglary.

Montgomery Rd./ I-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

2511 Sycamore Ave. — Welfare concern.

122 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

Sycamore Ave./ 16th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Veterans Memorial Pkwy./ Smither Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

100 blk. I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

633 FM 2821 W. — Domestic dispute.

1626 10th St. — Aggravated assault.

2800 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 22

1175 Four Notch Rd. — Theft.

3850 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Burglary of a vehicle.

FM 247/ FM 980 (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.

1033 FM 1696 W. — Criminal mischief.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.

3205 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 22

Nichole A. King — Possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

James A. Hardy-Moore — Fraud use/possession of identifying information.

Eva N. Gamble — Assault causing bodily injury.

Ronald E. Greeno — Failure to identify.

Anthony Garcia — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Armando M. Salas III — Assault causing bodily injury.

Sept. 23

Laurence Snyder — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify.

Daniel Gomez Jr. — Driving while intoxicated.

