Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 29

975 US 190 — Commercial burglary.

Hwy/ 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Major auto wreck.

2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

2615 El Toro — Criminal mischief.

203 I-45 S. — Theft.

1614 7th St. — Harassment.

1010 8th St. — Runaway.

1615 Sycamore — Suspicious activity.

1602 13th St. — Criminal mischief.

114 Bolero Way — Failure to stop and give information.

Sept. 30

700 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 29

929 Hwy. 150 E. — Criminal mischief.

325 Hwy. 150 E. (New Waverly) — Stolen vehicle.

119 Valley Dr. — Domestic dispute.

33 Ross McBride Ln. — Assisting other agency.

110 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 30

300 FM 405 — Minor auto wreck.

377 Hostetter Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 29

Scholar St Pe — Driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth R. Haley — Public intoxication.

Sean D. Cruz — Public intoxication.

Jack S. Hernandez-Sicardo — Possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda L. Blevins-Baldwin — Driving while intoxicated.

Gafar Taha — Driving while intoxicated.

