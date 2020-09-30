Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 29
975 US 190 — Commercial burglary.
Hwy/ 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Major auto wreck.
2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
2615 El Toro — Criminal mischief.
203 I-45 S. — Theft.
1614 7th St. — Harassment.
1010 8th St. — Runaway.
1615 Sycamore — Suspicious activity.
1602 13th St. — Criminal mischief.
114 Bolero Way — Failure to stop and give information.
Sept. 30
700 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 29
929 Hwy. 150 E. — Criminal mischief.
325 Hwy. 150 E. (New Waverly) — Stolen vehicle.
119 Valley Dr. — Domestic dispute.
33 Ross McBride Ln. — Assisting other agency.
110 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 30
300 FM 405 — Minor auto wreck.
377 Hostetter Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 29
Scholar St Pe — Driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth R. Haley — Public intoxication.
Sean D. Cruz — Public intoxication.
Jack S. Hernandez-Sicardo — Possession of a controlled substance.
Amanda L. Blevins-Baldwin — Driving while intoxicated.
Gafar Taha — Driving while intoxicated.
