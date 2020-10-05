Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 2
1513 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
955 US 190 — Sexual assault.
3000 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.
2615 El Toro — Civil dispute.
207 I-45 — Failure to stop and give information.
124 I-45 — Domestic dispute.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Suspicious incident.
Normal Park Dr./ 11th St. — Major auto wreck.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
100 Mary Ave. — Possession of a controlled substance.
Hwy. 30/ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 3
2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.
1514 Pine St. — Aggravated assault.
Oct. 4
608 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
717 Hayman — Domestic dispute.
2 Financial Plaza — Domestic dispute.
2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
3000 Powell Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
519 Cline St. — Assault.
2500 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 1
223 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Theft.
2 Victoria Way — Criminal mischief.
9500 Hwy. 75 S. — Fight in progress.
100 Bettye Gaye St. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.
12 Walker St. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Oct. 2
US 190/ FS Rd. 236 — Criminal mischief.
87 Fishermans Trl. — Theft.
26 John and Doris Dr. — Theft.
27 Pine Breeze St. — Criminal mischief.
64 Jameson Rd. — Disturbance.
Oct. 3
31 Prescott Dr. — Criminal trespass.
331 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
Pinedale Rd. / I-45 N. — Theft.
2901 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
FM 1097/ Hwy. 150 E. — Assisting other agency.
Oct. 4
FM 1791/ Walker Loop — Major auto wreck.
2080 US 190 — Theft.
2211 US 190 — Assisting other agency.
US 190/ FM 405 — Minor auto wreck.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 1
Joshua W. Erwin — Possession of a controlled substance.
Rickey V. Riles — Continuous violence against family (2 counts), assault of a family/ household member, burglary of a habitation.
Oct. 2
Ja’Cobian S. Butler — Sexual assault.
Diana Olivares — Possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.
Jesus Canales — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 3
Elson O Quintanilla — Driving while intoxicated, hold over/ immigration detainer.
Oct. 4
Bobby L. Saxton — Driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 5
Kerrie D. Hodge — Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.