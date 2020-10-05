Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 2

1513 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

955 US 190 — Sexual assault.

3000 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.

2615 El Toro — Civil dispute.

207 I-45 — Failure to stop and give information.

124 I-45 — Domestic dispute.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Suspicious incident.

Normal Park Dr./ 11th St. — Major auto wreck.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

100 Mary Ave. — Possession of a controlled substance.

Hwy. 30/ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 3

2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.

1514 Pine St. — Aggravated assault.

Oct. 4

608 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

717 Hayman — Domestic dispute.

2 Financial Plaza — Domestic dispute.

2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

3000 Powell Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

519 Cline St. — Assault.

2500 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 1

223 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Theft.

2 Victoria Way — Criminal mischief.

9500 Hwy. 75 S. — Fight in progress.

100 Bettye Gaye St. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.

12 Walker St. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Oct. 2

US 190/ FS Rd. 236 — Criminal mischief.

87 Fishermans Trl. — Theft.

26 John and Doris Dr. — Theft.

27 Pine Breeze St. — Criminal mischief.

64 Jameson Rd. — Disturbance.

Oct. 3

31 Prescott Dr. — Criminal trespass.

331 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

Pinedale Rd. / I-45 N. — Theft.

2901 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

FM 1097/ Hwy. 150 E. — Assisting other agency.

Oct. 4

FM 1791/ Walker Loop — Major auto wreck.

2080 US 190 — Theft.

2211 US 190 — Assisting other agency.

US 190/ FM 405 — Minor auto wreck.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 1

Joshua W. Erwin — Possession of a controlled substance.

Rickey V. Riles — Continuous violence against family (2 counts), assault of a family/ household member, burglary of a habitation.

Oct. 2

Ja’Cobian S. Butler — Sexual assault.

Diana Olivares — Possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Jesus Canales — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 3

Elson O Quintanilla — Driving while intoxicated, hold over/ immigration detainer.

Oct. 4

Bobby L. Saxton — Driving while intoxicated.

Oct. 5

Kerrie D. Hodge — Public intoxication.

