Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 13

2017 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

920 Birmingham — Domestic dispute.

Smither Rd./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH 45 S — Credit card abuse.

136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 13

203 Mathis Dairy Rd. — Sexual assault.

10 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

3736 SH 19 — Criminal mischief.

33 Phelps Slab Rd. — Criminal mischief.

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Jan. 14

4194 SH 30 W — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 13

Byron L. Warren — Assault causing bodily injury.

Elliot A. Ridenour — Public intoxication.

Jennifer M. Tedor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Christopher J. Cedra — DWI.

Fernando Rosales Chavez — Delivery of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), no drivers license.

Zachary R. Keller — DWI.

Leah T. Yeley — Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, hinder apprehension or prosecution, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Stephen L. Park — Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis E. Hughes — Theft of property.

Ventura Rodriguez — Assault causing bodily injury.

Alberic M. Mercado-Ramos — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 14

Alexis C. Harrison — DWI.

Tanya R. Maddox — DWI.

