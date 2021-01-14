Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 13
2017 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
920 Birmingham — Domestic dispute.
Smither Rd./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH 45 S — Credit card abuse.
136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 13
203 Mathis Dairy Rd. — Sexual assault.
10 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
3736 SH 19 — Criminal mischief.
33 Phelps Slab Rd. — Criminal mischief.
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Jan. 14
4194 SH 30 W — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 13
Byron L. Warren — Assault causing bodily injury.
Elliot A. Ridenour — Public intoxication.
Jennifer M. Tedor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Christopher J. Cedra — DWI.
Fernando Rosales Chavez — Delivery of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), no drivers license.
Zachary R. Keller — DWI.
Leah T. Yeley — Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, hinder apprehension or prosecution, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Stephen L. Park — Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis E. Hughes — Theft of property.
Ventura Rodriguez — Assault causing bodily injury.
Alberic M. Mercado-Ramos — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 14
Alexis C. Harrison — DWI.
Tanya R. Maddox — DWI.
