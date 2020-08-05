Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 3
101 Hidden Valley — Burglary.
1900 Rollingwood — Theft.
601 Hwy. 75 — Theft.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
3325 Elks Dr. — Domestic dispute.
2830 Lake Rd. — Assault.
800 I-45 S. — Suspicious incident.
3000 block Hwy. 30 W. — Drugs.
Aug. 4
100 blk. Royal Oaks — Theft.
33 Hwy. 75 — Forgery.
600 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
638 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.
206 Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
2303 Avenue P — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 3
105 William Thomas Rd. — Civil dispute.
200 Hall Ranch Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Galloway Rd./ Hwy. 30 — Assault.
3782 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Disturbance.
Wood Farm Rd./ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.
Aug. 4
Dipping Vat Rd./ Ruger Rd. — Major auto wreck.
10 Park Ln. — Theft.
2900 Hwy. 19 — Minor auto wreck.
975 FM 1696 — Disturbance.
45 Phelps Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Pine Oak Ln./ Hwy. 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 3
John Talley Jr. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Amy L. Devoe-Moses — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), resisting arrest search or transport, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Travis M. Morris — Disregard warning sign at construction.
Jesse L. Nickens-Wortham — Possession of drug paraphernalia, assault of a peace officer, evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport.
James K. Ely — Criminal mischief, interfer with public duties.
Aug. 4
Daniel M. Burns — Public intoxication.
Weldon R. Love III — Criminal trespass (2 counts).
Ernest L. Wilson — Public intoxication.
Tony T. Butler — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG 3&4).
Natasha E. Mills — Public intoxication.
Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication.
Aaron S. Zavertnik — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Milton R. Franklin — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Aug. 5
Jasmine T. Sargent — Public intoxication.
Barrington Hunter — Resisting arrest search or transport, driving while intoxicated.
Frederick Gray — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dedrick Clemons — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Harvey Davis — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana.
