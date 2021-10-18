Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 15

1501 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

SH-75 S./ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

2200 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1233 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.

1506 11th Street — Stolen vehicle.

1396 SH-75 — Suspicious incident.

1219 13th Street — Found property.

3200 blk. Woodward Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

2100 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1402 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

Oct. 16

1233 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.

701 MLK Blvd. — Residential burglary.

7th Street/ Avenue G — Domestic dispute.

100 blk. Brookside Dr. — Unattended death.

144 IH-45 N. — Animal bite.

160 IH-45 S. — Theft.

2501 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 17

146 Varsity Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

2401 Sycamore Ave. — Residential burglary.

5000 blk Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Theft.

22nd Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

12th Street/ Avenue H — Failure to stop and give information.

2201 Bobby K Marks — Theft.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.

16th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 18

141 IH-45 — Theft.

3009 SH-19 — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 15

405 Stubblefield Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.

50 Black Jack Rd. — Animal abuse.

216 Duke Rd. — Aggravated assault.

717 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.

1567 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Ron Walker Ln./ Scales Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Oct. 16

130 Chandlers Way — Burglary.

2615 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

260 West Dr. — Theft.

3 Pine Tree Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Oct. 17

16 Pine Tree Rd. — Assault.

47 Oak Hill Dr. — Aggravated assault.

Oct. 18

151 Grand View Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 15

Trevor D. Hodge — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana.

Jerry C. Jacobson — Sexual assault (2 counts).

Tyrone D. Scott — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jason M. Cole — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jovanni Gutierrez — Intoxication assault with a vehicle (bond revocation).

Oct. 16

Natarsha L. Sims — Burglary of a habitation.

Jozlyn M. Polk — Assault causing bodily injury.

Oct. 17

Kelvin D. Ross — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Tyrus D. Hightower — Possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 18

Alicia N. Kilgore — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Richard L. Schulze Jr. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Morgan M. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

David Walton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

