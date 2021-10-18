Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 15
1501 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
SH-75 S./ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
2200 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1233 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.
1506 11th Street — Stolen vehicle.
1396 SH-75 — Suspicious incident.
1219 13th Street — Found property.
3200 blk. Woodward Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
2100 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1402 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
Oct. 16
1233 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.
701 MLK Blvd. — Residential burglary.
7th Street/ Avenue G — Domestic dispute.
100 blk. Brookside Dr. — Unattended death.
144 IH-45 N. — Animal bite.
160 IH-45 S. — Theft.
2501 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 17
146 Varsity Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
2401 Sycamore Ave. — Residential burglary.
5000 blk Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Theft.
22nd Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
12th Street/ Avenue H — Failure to stop and give information.
2201 Bobby K Marks — Theft.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.
16th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 18
141 IH-45 — Theft.
3009 SH-19 — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 15
405 Stubblefield Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.
50 Black Jack Rd. — Animal abuse.
216 Duke Rd. — Aggravated assault.
717 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.
1567 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Ron Walker Ln./ Scales Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Oct. 16
130 Chandlers Way — Burglary.
2615 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
130 Chandlers Way — Burglary.
260 West Dr. — Theft.
3 Pine Tree Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Oct. 17
16 Pine Tree Rd. — Assault.
47 Oak Hill Dr. — Aggravated assault.
Oct. 18
151 Grand View Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 15
Trevor D. Hodge — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana.
Jerry C. Jacobson — Sexual assault (2 counts).
Tyrone D. Scott — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Jason M. Cole — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jovanni Gutierrez — Intoxication assault with a vehicle (bond revocation).
Oct. 16
Natarsha L. Sims — Burglary of a habitation.
Jozlyn M. Polk — Assault causing bodily injury.
Oct. 17
Kelvin D. Ross — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Tyrus D. Hightower — Possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 18
Alicia N. Kilgore — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Richard L. Schulze Jr. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Morgan M. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
David Walton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
