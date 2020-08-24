Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 21
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Missing person.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
116 Heaton Ave. — Domestic dispute.
100 blk. Allen Rd. — Unattended death.
1057 Broadmoor Dr. — Suspicious incident.
910 Birmingham St. — Animal bite.
2600 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
118 Avenue D — Aggravated assault.
803 Meadow Ln. — Animal bite.
Aug. 22
100 FM 247 — Failure to stop and give information.
200 blk. I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
118 Col. Etheredge — Minor auto wreck.
121 I-45 — Assisting another agency.
1404 21st St. — Burglary.
1103 Lakeside Dr. — Suspicious incident.
1500 11th St. — Assault.
Aug. 23
6043 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
1200 22nd St. — Assisting other agency.
960 Veterans Blvd. — Theft.
1100 Sycamore — Minor auto wreck.
155 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
Normal Park/ 19th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 21
1743 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.
379 Pinedale Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
Hwy. 19/ Morris Ln. — Major auto wreck.
12 Whippoorwill St. — Theft.
Aug. 22
9317 Hwy. 75 S. — Criminal trespass.
14 Louis Van Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
10 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Fire.
1500 FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.
2506 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
95 John Kay Rd. — Theft.
355 Hwy. 150 W. (New Waverly) — Burglary.
FM 2296/ FM 2929 — Major auto wreck.
529 Bishop Rd. — Shots heard.
Aug. 23
118 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
28 Galloway Rd. — Domestic dispute.
45 Arizona Ln. — Animal bite.
209 Duke Rd. — Theft.
385 Wire Rd. — Criminal trespass.
FM 1375 W./ Kagle Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.
1702 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
43 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 21
Yolanda M. Glaze — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Andrae D. Houston — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Jose T. Zavala-Pisano — Online solicitation of a minor.
Juliete Robb — Driving while intoxicated.
Robert J. Berry — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant.
Chandra Williams — Driving while intoxicated.
Otha M. Haywood — Public intoxication.
Justin W. Cole — Possession of marijuana.
Daniel A. Capehart — Possession of marijuana.
Robert Bailey — Possession of marijuana.
Kristian M. Yeley — Possession of marijuana.
Aug. 22
Anthony G. Hightower — Driving while intoxicated.
Sarah Skie — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG 1 & 2).
Rodrick McGowan — Public intoxication, parole and pardon board violation.
Aug. 23
Shumonda S. Mouton — Public intoxication.
Nicole K. Mohr — Driving while intoxicated.
Jose M. Beltran — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Keturah B. Bridges — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of marijuana, failure to identify.
Julius K. Brass — Assault family violence.
