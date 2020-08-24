Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 21

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Missing person.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

116 Heaton Ave. — Domestic dispute.

100 blk. Allen Rd. — Unattended death.

1057 Broadmoor Dr. — Suspicious incident.

910 Birmingham St. — Animal bite.

2600 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

118 Avenue D — Aggravated assault.

803 Meadow Ln. — Animal bite.

Aug. 22

100 FM 247 — Failure to stop and give information.

200 blk. I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

118 Col. Etheredge — Minor auto wreck.

121 I-45 — Assisting another agency.

1404 21st St. — Burglary.

1103 Lakeside Dr. — Suspicious incident.

1500 11th St. — Assault.

Aug. 23

6043 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

1200 22nd St. — Assisting other agency.

960 Veterans Blvd. — Theft.

1100 Sycamore — Minor auto wreck.

155 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

Normal Park/ 19th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 21

1743 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.

379 Pinedale Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

Hwy. 19/ Morris Ln. — Major auto wreck.

12 Whippoorwill St. — Theft.

Aug. 22

9317 Hwy. 75 S. — Criminal trespass.

14 Louis Van Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

10 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Fire.

1500 FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.

2506 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

95 John Kay Rd. — Theft.

355 Hwy. 150 W. (New Waverly) — Burglary.

FM 2296/ FM 2929 — Major auto wreck.

529 Bishop Rd. — Shots heard.

Aug. 23

118 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

28 Galloway Rd. — Domestic dispute.

45 Arizona Ln. — Animal bite.

209 Duke Rd. — Theft.

385 Wire Rd. — Criminal trespass.

FM 1375 W./ Kagle Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.

1702 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

43 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Burglary of a residence.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 21

Yolanda M. Glaze — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Andrae D. Houston — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Jose T. Zavala-Pisano — Online solicitation of a minor.

Juliete Robb — Driving while intoxicated.

Robert J. Berry — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant.

Chandra Williams — Driving while intoxicated.

Otha M. Haywood — Public intoxication.

Justin W. Cole — Possession of marijuana.

Daniel A. Capehart — Possession of marijuana.

Robert Bailey — Possession of marijuana.

Kristian M. Yeley — Possession of marijuana.

Aug. 22

Anthony G. Hightower — Driving while intoxicated.

Sarah Skie — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG 1 & 2).

Rodrick McGowan — Public intoxication, parole and pardon board violation.

Aug. 23

Shumonda S. Mouton — Public intoxication.

Nicole K. Mohr — Driving while intoxicated.

Jose M. Beltran — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Keturah B. Bridges — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of marijuana, failure to identify.

Julius K. Brass — Assault family violence.

