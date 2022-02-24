Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 23

2600 11th St – Minor wreck.

1229 Josey – Domestic argument.

SH 30 & IH 45 – Minor wreck.

5050-514 Sam Houston Ave – Assault.

624 11th St – Theft.

309 Geneva Rd – Burglary of a residence.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 23

Harry Landry – Theft.

Blake Williams – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Patrick Moore – Possession of a controlled substance.

Leah Hensley – Evading arrest and theft.

Joey Kevin Schelsteder – Criminal mischief.

