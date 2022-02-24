Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 23
2600 11th St – Minor wreck.
1229 Josey – Domestic argument.
SH 30 & IH 45 – Minor wreck.
5050-514 Sam Houston Ave – Assault.
624 11th St – Theft.
309 Geneva Rd – Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 23
Harry Landry – Theft.
Blake Williams – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Patrick Moore – Possession of a controlled substance.
Leah Hensley – Evading arrest and theft.
Joey Kevin Schelsteder – Criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.