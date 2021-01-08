Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 6
Montgomery Rd./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
639 SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
600 block IH 45 — Major auto wreck.
141 IH 45 S — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2523 Avenue M — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Jan. 7
2000 SH 30 E. — Failure to stop and give information.
2830 Lake Rd. — Offensive crime.
160 IH 45 — Theft.
210 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
FM 2821/ SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.
Jan. 8
1400 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 6
176 Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.
225 Fishermans Trl. — Drugs/ narcotics.
603 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.
3126 SH 19 — Animal complaint.
725 FM 230 — Welfare concern.
FS Rd. 213/ Four Notch Rd. — Welfare concern.
Jan. 7
526 FM 1696 W. — Minor auto wreck.
416 16th St. — Criminal trespass.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) — Theft.
4 Pine Ave. — Disturbance.
Jan. 8
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 6
Shie V. Rodriguez — DWI.
Christian Chavez Prado — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Antwand J. Roshnell — Assault family/ household member.
Arnold J. Salas — Theft.
Brent A. Phillips — Violation bond/ protective order, resisting arrest search or transport, unlawful delivery/ manufacture with intent.
Devin Stair — Public intoxication.
Timothy Dennis Jr. — Assault causes bodily injury.
Cory N. Wistinghause — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 7
Princeton M. Davis — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Jose M. Lozoria Salazar — Possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation.
Jason Z. Haber — Possession of a controlled substance, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Jan. 8
Kelton D. Archie — Violation bond/ protective order
