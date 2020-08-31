Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 28

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 30 E. — Minor auto wreck.

Hwy. 19/ US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

1000 blk. MLK — Minor auto wreck.

1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.

196 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

215 I-45 N. — Theft.

121 Sarah Ln. — Criminal mischief.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2523 Avenue M — Failure to stop and give information.

Aug. 29

112 Strawberry Ln. — Burglary of a habitation.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Assault.

600 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.

1205 14th St. — Domestic dispute.

6024 Hwy. 75 S. — Theft.

1500 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Aug. 30

2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

1300 blk. 16th St. — Minor auto wreck.

1329 Trinity Cutoff — Domestic dispute.

300 Geneva Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 28

Mt. Zion Rd. / Rogers Rd. — Disorderly conduct.

886 FM 980 — Terroristic threat.

89 Kalyn Rd. — Disturbance.

79 Lessa Ln. — Criminal trespass.

Hwy. 30/ Morgan Rd. — Major auto wreck.

57 Spring Circle Lp. — Disturbance.

108 Julia Justice Rd. — Domestic dispute.

111 Main St. — Domestic dispute.

92 Cedar Hill Dr. — Domestic dispute.

15 Wren Dr. — Disturbance.

FM 980/ Sunrise Loop — Major auto wreck.

Aug. 29

7 Cliff Swallow — Criminal trespass.

FM 980/ Sunrise Loop — Minor auto wreck.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Disturbance.

3850 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Assisting other agency.

34 Barbara Rd. — Disturbance.

Pat Henry Cemetery Rd./ FM 405 — Criminal mischief.

1658 Hwy. 75 N. — Disturbance.

78 Obannon Ranch Rd. — Animal bite.

2344 FM 980 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.

Aug. 30

540 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Shooting.

1031 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 28

Nickolas P. Belmarez — Driving while intoxicated.

Stephen L. Park — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina S. Thomas — Public intoxication.

Vanessa M. Adams — Driving while intoxicated.

Gregory Cherry Jr. — Criminal mischief, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, failure to identify.

Sean A. Jones — Possession of marijuana.

Tahj Sykes — Terroristic threat.

George M. Gloria J. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), driving while intoxicated.

Brandon D. Bryant — Public intoxication, evading arrest detention with previous conviction.

Aug. 29

James P. Hendrickson — Driving while intoxicated.

Emely Flores — Driving while intoxicated.

Lonnie E. Best — Failure to comply (sexual offenders duty to register), terroristic threat.

John C. Lingle — Assault causing bodily injury.

Cade D. Bond — Minor in possession of alcohol.

Aug. 30

Gustavo A. Amaya-Garcia — Driving while intoxicated.

Matthew I. Cano — Public intoxication.

Preston Workman — Public intoxication.

Chien Nguyen — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud use/ possession of credit or debit card.

Jimmy Pham — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud use/ possession of credit or debit.

Sunnie L. Kestler — Theft of property.

Jennifer R. Leblanc — Driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 31

Susie K. Johnson — Public intoxication.

Christian L. Smith — Public intoxication.

