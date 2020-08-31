Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 28
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 30 E. — Minor auto wreck.
Hwy. 19/ US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
1000 blk. MLK — Minor auto wreck.
1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.
196 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
215 I-45 N. — Theft.
121 Sarah Ln. — Criminal mischief.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2523 Avenue M — Failure to stop and give information.
Aug. 29
112 Strawberry Ln. — Burglary of a habitation.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Assault.
600 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
1205 14th St. — Domestic dispute.
6024 Hwy. 75 S. — Theft.
1500 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Aug. 30
2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
1300 blk. 16th St. — Minor auto wreck.
1329 Trinity Cutoff — Domestic dispute.
300 Geneva Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 28
Mt. Zion Rd. / Rogers Rd. — Disorderly conduct.
886 FM 980 — Terroristic threat.
89 Kalyn Rd. — Disturbance.
79 Lessa Ln. — Criminal trespass.
Hwy. 30/ Morgan Rd. — Major auto wreck.
57 Spring Circle Lp. — Disturbance.
108 Julia Justice Rd. — Domestic dispute.
111 Main St. — Domestic dispute.
92 Cedar Hill Dr. — Domestic dispute.
15 Wren Dr. — Disturbance.
FM 980/ Sunrise Loop — Major auto wreck.
Aug. 29
7 Cliff Swallow — Criminal trespass.
FM 980/ Sunrise Loop — Minor auto wreck.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Disturbance.
3850 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Assisting other agency.
34 Barbara Rd. — Disturbance.
Pat Henry Cemetery Rd./ FM 405 — Criminal mischief.
1658 Hwy. 75 N. — Disturbance.
78 Obannon Ranch Rd. — Animal bite.
2344 FM 980 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.
Aug. 30
540 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Shooting.
1031 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 28
Nickolas P. Belmarez — Driving while intoxicated.
Stephen L. Park — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina S. Thomas — Public intoxication.
Vanessa M. Adams — Driving while intoxicated.
Gregory Cherry Jr. — Criminal mischief, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, failure to identify.
Sean A. Jones — Possession of marijuana.
Tahj Sykes — Terroristic threat.
George M. Gloria J. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), driving while intoxicated.
Brandon D. Bryant — Public intoxication, evading arrest detention with previous conviction.
Aug. 29
James P. Hendrickson — Driving while intoxicated.
Emely Flores — Driving while intoxicated.
Lonnie E. Best — Failure to comply (sexual offenders duty to register), terroristic threat.
John C. Lingle — Assault causing bodily injury.
Cade D. Bond — Minor in possession of alcohol.
Aug. 30
Gustavo A. Amaya-Garcia — Driving while intoxicated.
Matthew I. Cano — Public intoxication.
Preston Workman — Public intoxication.
Chien Nguyen — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud use/ possession of credit or debit card.
Jimmy Pham — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud use/ possession of credit or debit.
Sunnie L. Kestler — Theft of property.
Jennifer R. Leblanc — Driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 31
Susie K. Johnson — Public intoxication.
Christian L. Smith — Public intoxication.
