Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 28

3011 SH 30 W — Suspicious incident.

2301 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.

314 16th St. — Assault family violence.

2215 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.

332 Bush Dr. — Runaway.

804 Cline St. — Theft.

600 Cherry Hills Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

Smither Dr./ Veterans Memorial — Minor auto wreck.

100 blk. Col. Etheredge — Minor auto wreck.

2300 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

2700 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Smither Rd/ I-45 S. feeder — Major auto wreck.

Oct. 29

124 I-45 N. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 28

26 Woodland Dr. — Residential fire.

13 Ridge Run — Theft.

1600 US 190 — Assault.

59 Bird Farm Rd. — Shots heard.

Oct. 29

FM 2693/ Bryant Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 28

Jevon E. Leon — Driving while intoxicated.

John T. Moore — Driving while intoxicated.

Casey T. Ladner — Criminal trespass.

Dwelvun K. Jones — Possession of a controlled substance.

Terrell D. Jackson — Criminal trespass, interfere with public duties.

Krystal L. Oliver — Prostitution.

Hector A. Delfin — Invasive visual recording.

David B. Whitaker Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 29

Jessie W. James — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Lemarcus G. Bryant — Possession of marijuana.

Alex R. Brown — Possession of marijuana.

Jessie Freeman — Theft of property (2 counts).

