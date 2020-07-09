Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 8

Hwy. 30 E. / 11th St. — Drugs.

1714 Oak Bend — Assault.

2800 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

608 Haymoan St. — Domestic dispute.

3201 Old Houston Rd. — Offensive criminal.

1702 11th St. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 8

21 Gerome Dr. — Burglary of a residence.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.

242 FM 2296 — Theft.

4800 Hwy. 30 — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

July 8

Jacoby M. Perry — Public intoxication, evading arrest/ detention (Liberty County).

Toussaint H. Rabb — Indecency w/child sexual contact (2 counts).

Justin R. Hubbard — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Elma Vazquez Garcia — Public intoxication.

Harris L. Griffin — Driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Vann — Driving while intoxicated.

Tags