Huntsville Police Department
July 8
Hwy. 30 E. / 11th St. — Drugs.
1714 Oak Bend — Assault.
2800 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
608 Haymoan St. — Domestic dispute.
3201 Old Houston Rd. — Offensive criminal.
1702 11th St. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 8
21 Gerome Dr. — Burglary of a residence.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.
242 FM 2296 — Theft.
4800 Hwy. 30 — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
July 8
Jacoby M. Perry — Public intoxication, evading arrest/ detention (Liberty County).
Toussaint H. Rabb — Indecency w/child sexual contact (2 counts).
Justin R. Hubbard — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Elma Vazquez Garcia — Public intoxication.
Harris L. Griffin — Driving while intoxicated.
Daniel Vann — Driving while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.