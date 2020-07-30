Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 29

1440 Brazos — Assault

2500 blk. Lake Rd. — Welfare concern.

320 Hwy. 190 — Theft.

149 Col. Etheredge Blvd. — Theft.

603 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.

1001 Haywood St. — Suspicious activity.

July 30

149 Col. Etheredge Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

2501 Lake Rd. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 29

2 Lakeview — Shots heard.

1567 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

717 FM 2821 W. ( Huntsville) — Credit card abuse.

523 Hwy. 75 N. ( Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.

9400 Hwy. 75 N. (New Waverly) — Welfare concern.

921 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Animal abuse.

603 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Recovered stolen vehicle.

9 Pine Hollow St. — Domestic dispute.

2286 Hwy. 190 — Animal bite.

9 Pine Hollow St. — Animal bite.

390 Four Notch Rd. — Theft.

136 Shorewood Dr. (Riverside) — Assault.

July 30

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. (Huntsville) — Disturbance.

101 Doe Run Dr. — Shots heard.

Walker County Jail docket

July 29

Kirk D. Greer — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Charya Dottin — Evading arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, parole and pardon board violation.

Brandy S. McKinney — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) - bond revocation.

Frank A. York — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) - bond revocation.

Patricia L. Barton — Credit or debit card abuse elderly.

Gordon S. Sawyer — Driving while intoxicated.

Lashanda R. Hyatt — Possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 30

Justin D. Warren — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Harris L. Griffin — Public intoxication, failure to identify.

David J. Lopez — Driving while intoxicated.

Tags