Huntsville Police Department
July 29
1440 Brazos — Assault
2500 blk. Lake Rd. — Welfare concern.
320 Hwy. 190 — Theft.
149 Col. Etheredge Blvd. — Theft.
603 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
1001 Haywood St. — Suspicious activity.
July 30
149 Col. Etheredge Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
2501 Lake Rd. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
July 29
2 Lakeview — Shots heard.
1567 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
717 FM 2821 W. ( Huntsville) — Credit card abuse.
523 Hwy. 75 N. ( Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.
9400 Hwy. 75 N. (New Waverly) — Welfare concern.
921 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Animal abuse.
603 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Recovered stolen vehicle.
9 Pine Hollow St. — Domestic dispute.
2286 Hwy. 190 — Animal bite.
9 Pine Hollow St. — Animal bite.
390 Four Notch Rd. — Theft.
136 Shorewood Dr. (Riverside) — Assault.
July 30
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. (Huntsville) — Disturbance.
101 Doe Run Dr. — Shots heard.
Walker County Jail docket
July 29
Kirk D. Greer — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Charya Dottin — Evading arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, parole and pardon board violation.
Brandy S. McKinney — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) - bond revocation.
Frank A. York — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) - bond revocation.
Patricia L. Barton — Credit or debit card abuse elderly.
Gordon S. Sawyer — Driving while intoxicated.
Lashanda R. Hyatt — Possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 30
Justin D. Warren — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Harris L. Griffin — Public intoxication, failure to identify.
David J. Lopez — Driving while intoxicated.
