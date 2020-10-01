Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 30
141 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
111 I-45 S. — Theft.
1235 Josey St. — Threat.
269 Hwy. 75 N. — Vehicle burglary.
124 I-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
486 Hwy. 75 N. — Drugs.
2103 Sam Houston Ave. — Commercial burglary.
500 FM 2821 — Major auto wreck.
1310 15th St. — Missing person.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
3000 Manor Ln. — Domestic dispute.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Suspicious incident.
2900 Montgomery — Minor auto wreck.
141 I-45 — Theft.
Oct. 1
209 Smith Hill — Commercial burglary.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 30
77 Hostetter Rd. — Theft.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.
839 Walker Lp. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9300 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Major auto wreck.
Hwy. 19/ Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.
72 Old Midway Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 30
Gafar Taha — Driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with vehicle.
Caleb Pavelka — Obstruction or retaliation, public intoxication.
