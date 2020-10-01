Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 30

141 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

111 I-45 S. — Theft.

1235 Josey St. — Threat.

269 Hwy. 75 N. — Vehicle burglary.

124 I-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

486 Hwy. 75 N. — Drugs.

2103 Sam Houston Ave. — Commercial burglary.

500 FM 2821 — Major auto wreck.

1310 15th St. — Missing person.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

3000 Manor Ln. — Domestic dispute.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Suspicious incident.

2900 Montgomery — Minor auto wreck.

141 I-45 — Theft.

Oct. 1

209 Smith Hill — Commercial burglary.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 30

77 Hostetter Rd. — Theft.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.

839 Walker Lp. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

9300 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Major auto wreck.

Hwy. 19/ Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.

72 Old Midway Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 30

Gafar Taha — Driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with vehicle.

Caleb Pavelka — Obstruction or retaliation, public intoxication.

