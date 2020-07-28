Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 27

311 Hwy. 190 — Assisting other agency.

145 Essex — Burglary.

620 Hickory — Burglary

960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Theft.

149 Col. Etheredge Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 27

90 Phelps Slab Rd. — Terroristic threatening.

22 Grace Ln. — Terroristic threatening.

2208 Hwy. 190 — Civil dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

July 27

Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication.

Charles E. Horns — Public intoxication.

Deray A. Williams — Assault causing bodily injury.

Dowling D. Dickey-Greenwood — Assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest detention (2 counts), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (bond revocation), evading arrest (bond revocation, aggravated robbery (bond revocation).

Juwan Reed — Assault of a family/ household member.

Stefan Smith — Burglary of a habitation.

James C. Gambrell — Parole and pardon board violation, assault causing bodily injury.

Joseph B. Meadors — Criminal mischief.

Jason W. Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance.

Angela Trujillo — Theft of property.

Chase M. Emmons — Possession of marijuana.

