Huntsville Police Department
July 27
311 Hwy. 190 — Assisting other agency.
145 Essex — Burglary.
620 Hickory — Burglary
960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Theft.
149 Col. Etheredge Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
July 27
90 Phelps Slab Rd. — Terroristic threatening.
22 Grace Ln. — Terroristic threatening.
2208 Hwy. 190 — Civil dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
July 27
Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication.
Charles E. Horns — Public intoxication.
Deray A. Williams — Assault causing bodily injury.
Dowling D. Dickey-Greenwood — Assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest detention (2 counts), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (bond revocation), evading arrest (bond revocation, aggravated robbery (bond revocation).
Juwan Reed — Assault of a family/ household member.
Stefan Smith — Burglary of a habitation.
James C. Gambrell — Parole and pardon board violation, assault causing bodily injury.
Joseph B. Meadors — Criminal mischief.
Jason W. Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance.
Angela Trujillo — Theft of property.
Chase M. Emmons — Possession of marijuana.
